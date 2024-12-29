Newborn dies from hypothermia in Gaza tent camp as cold weather worsens crisis

(MENAFN)

A newborn baby passed away from the cold in a tent camp in Al-Mawasi, in southern Gaza, a health official stated Wednesday, underlining the big challenges to live faced by Palestinian kids displaced from their homes because Israel’s recent attack on the strip.



Sela Mahmoud Al-Fasih “froze to death from the extreme cold” in Al-Mawasi, Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, the director general of the of Health in Gaza, shared on X on Wednesday.



In the previous week, no less than four children have passed away of hypothermia from cold and a lack of access to warmth while living in tents, Dr. Ahmed Al-Farra, the chief of pediatrics and obstetrics at Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, stated on Thursday. Between them were a three-day-old and a one-month-old who also passed away in Al-Mawasi, he announced.



Workers in the neonatal ICU see no less than five cases of hypothermia in a day, also said Al-Farra. Decreased breastfeeding and restricted availability of kids formula has seriously complicated the risk of hypothermia between babies, he said to CNN. While, health employees are struggling to cure children owing to shortages of power, diesel and other fuel.



