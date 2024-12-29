1st January is an official holiday for Dubai government departments on New Year
Date
12/29/2024
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, December 27, 2024
The Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department has announced January 1, 2025, (Wednesday), as an official holiday for Dubai government departments for the occasion of New Year’s Day. Official work will resume as usual on January 2, 2025 (Thursday).
Entities, departments and institutions operating on shift systems or those involved in public services, or management of public facilities are exempted from this holiday. These entities are authorised to determine the working hours for their staff based on operational requirements to ensure smooth functioning of public services and facilities during the holiday.
The Department extended its heartfelt wishes to the leadership, government, and people of the UAE, as well as its residents, wishing everybody a blessed and prosperous New Year.
