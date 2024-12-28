ROMOSS To Unveil Next-Gen Power Solutions At CES 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ROMOSS has established itself as a prominent global brand, specializing in a wide range of charging products, including power banks, portable power stations, charging cables, and chargers. With a customer base exceeding 100 million worldwide, the brand is dedicated to creating stylish, highly functional, and market-driven charging solutions.

In addition to launching new products, ROMOSS will showcase a selection of its popular offerings at CES 2025. These include power banks from the

MagCarry, MagAir, GoldenBox, and FlashPower series.

A standout product, the ROMOSS MagCarry 10000mAh 30W/15W Magnetic Power Bank, exemplifies the brand's commitment to innovation. With a 10000mAh capacity, it features MagTrinity Tech for seamless compatibility with Apple devices, two-way 30W wired charging, and a built-in portable cable. Its 15N magnetic force ensures a secure connection, making it ideal for travel and on-the-go use.

Lightweight and easy to carry, The ROMOSS 5000mAh MagAir Power Bank features an ultra-slim 0.3-inch design, 14N magnetic force, and a fashionable metallic texture. It offers 20W and 15W charging options, combining style and functionality for on-the-go power needs.

The ROMOSS GoldenBox (Elite) Combo is a 5000mAh power bank with 20W and 15W magnetic charging. It includes a built-in card holder, 15N magnetic force, a foldable stand, and a premium metal texture, offering both style and functionality.

For those needing more power, the ROMOSS FlashPower series offers high-capacity options of 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh. With 130W max power, multi-protocol compatibility, a full-color LCD screen, and a durable anodized aluminum alloy shell, it is perfect for heavy-duty use and extended trips.

Beyond power banks, ROMOSS will also present an array of noteworthy products, such as the ROMOSS X1000 Portable Power Station, the brand's first expandable portable power station. As part of the EXPLORE series, the X1000 is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and professionals and can charge up to ten devices simultaneously, including laptops, smartphones, and drones. With a 1008Wh battery and 1000W inverter, it provides stable power for various scenarios. Expandable to 16kWh with a 4000W output, it meets household energy needs during outages.

These products reflect ROMOSS commitment to enhancing user experience and addressing the diverse needs of modern consumers. By focusing on functionality and design, we aim to redefine convenience in charging solutions.

ROMOSS aims to deeply engage with the style-conscious younger generation, offering premium products tailored to their preferences through meticulous market research. ROMOSS versatile products for camping, outdoor events, and everyday use are designed to stay trendy and attractive.

With a robust global marketing network and an annual shipment volume exceeding 50 million units, ROMOSS has established a strong presence in regions such as East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Southern Africa. The integration of online and offline channels has been instrumental in solidifying its position as a market leader.

To explore more on ROMOSS's technological innovations, please visit its booth (LVCC, South Hall 2, Booth 35900) during CES 2025. For more information, please visit ROMOSS's official website at ROMOSS CES , or follow the brand on social media:

Sandra Lee, Sales Manager: [email protected]

Janice Wong, Overseas Marketing, [email protected]



