The 2024 (7th) National Brand Global Conference, co-hosted by the China Association for International Economic Cooperation Industrial Working Committee, Global Elite Magazine, Beijing Blue Source National Research Institute, and G20 Group, was grandly held in Beijing from December 21 to 23, 2024. Caesara Niu, CEO of Sun , was invited to attend the conference.







Sun Telecom CEO Caesara Niu

The conference, themed“National Brands, Global Promotion, Shared by the World”, featured speeches from political and business leaders, including the Former Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Eleventh National People's Congress, Former Vice Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Former Vice Chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and the Chairman of the Supervisor Committee of the French Global SME Alliance. The conference aimed to study and solve the current difficulties and challenges in development of Chinese brands, introduce and analyze the successful experiences and cases of internationally renowned brands, and jointly explore the globalization development path of Chinese brands.







Opening Ceremony

At this conference, Sun Telecom was awarded the “2024 National Brands Favored by Foreigners” , and Caesara Niu, CEO of Sun Telecom , was honored“ 2024 Global Brand Promotion Ambassador for Chinese National Brands.”







Honors

Sun Telecom is a Fiber Optic Total Solutions provider, serving customers from more than 130 countries and regions. Sun Telecom is devoted to meeting the need of customers to the greatest extent by providing “Systematic, Customized, End-to-end, One-stop” fiber optic total solutions and products for worldwide customers. We offer complete fiber optic solutions and products for various fields such as Telecom (FTTH, 4G/5G Mobile Stations, etc.), ISP, Cable Television and Broadcast, Surveillance and Monitoring (Smart City, Smart Home, etc.), Computing Networks, Data Centers (Cloud Computing, Big Data, IoT, etc.), Government / Campus /Hospital/Home All-optical Networks , Industrial Internet (Industrial Control, Intelligent Manufacturing, etc.), Fiber Optic Sensing , etc.







Application Fields of Sun Telecom's Fiber Optic Total Solutions