Revolutionizing Field Service Management: Ascendo AI Delivers AI Coworkers Through Integration With SAP Technology

- Viktor Kehayov, VP and Head of Field Service Management at SAPSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ascendo AI, the leading AI knowledge-first agent platform, has integrated its cutting-edge Field Service AI Agents with SAP Field Service Management.This new offering helps transform field service operations workflows to predict who the experts are and to create knowledge in real-time- These AI coworkers combine predictive root cause analysis, real-time troubleshooting guidance, and on-demand AI assistance workflows to help create seamless service experiences for end customers, remote experts, and field technicians.Empowering Enterprises with AI-Driven WorkflowsThe integration of Ascendo AI's advanced AI capabilities with SAP Field Service Management offers great benefits for businesses seeking to:-Drive Consistency to bring experts in everyone's back pockets.-Integrating real-time knowledge of experts in regular workflows to eliminate data gaps, knowledge gaps, and knowledge creation time.-Maximize operational efficiency to scale at the workflow level.-Significantly reduce labor and material costs measured within the product from day 1.With Ascendo AI, enterprises can now execute complete workflows with a system of AI agents, including:-AI solutions for dispatch.-Instant root cause analysis.-Parts prediction.-Systemic knowledge creation from triage and troubleshooting.-Auto safety documentation.-Top technician prediction.-Onboarding training.-Intelligent routing prediction.-One-click service call summarization.-Gen AI game plan for field technicians in mobile.Key Features of the SAP Integration:1. Knowledge Creation Agents: Dispatch managers can now access and create new knowledge across various knowledge sources directly within SAP Field Service Management, including past activities, technical manuals, and inventory data. Managers can also triage and troubleshoot within Ascendo to capture Expert metadata.2. Resolution Agents: Leveraging the power of search engines and Conversational AI, users can obtain comprehensive responses, root cause analysis, and parts requirements and identify top technicians for specific issues.3. One-Click Game Plan Workflow Agents: The extension enables dispatch managers to create detailed game plans for field technicians with a single click that can, significantly enhance First Time Fix Rates (FTFR), reduce unnecessary field dispatches, drive consistency and distribute knowledge at a global level.4. Parts Agents: Field technicians can request on-the-fly recommendations from Ascendo AI and order parts instantly along with executing parts workflows enabling dramatic acceleration of customer issue resolution.5. Privacy Agents: Ability to Obfuscate data to inject only data needed for data pipelines and data engineering eliminating the significant need to change existing knowledge and increasing the security of AI coworkers.Infinera, a manufacturer of optical fiber telecommunications equipment, is a customer of Ascendo AI, which notes optimized inventory with the company's platform.“We are able to achieve a 95% SLA with hardly any firefighting,” said Chris Dickerson, VP of Service Planning and Logistics for Infinera.“We proactively manage and optimize the inventory of 5,000 unique spare parts across 300 depots."" Ascendo AI's solutions are a great example of how our partners are driving change for field service operations with AI-driven scenarios, augmenting SAP Field Service Management," says Viktor Kehayov, Vice President and Head of Field Service Management and AI at SAP Sales and Service Product Engineering. "By leveraging data our powerful extensibility framework and blending their SAP data with 3rd party data through Ascendo's AI engine, our customers can swiftly generate real-time, AI-driven work instructions and enable intelligent workflows for field execution."Karpagam ("Kay") Narayanan, CEO and Co-Founder of Ascendo AI emphasizes the strategic value of their solution: "Ascendo AI is built for any enterprise that views knowledge as a strategic asset. Our Gen-On-Fly not only acts as an intrinsically fix-first-fast reactor but also creates new knowledge that captures the essence of troubleshooting and triaging to drive consistency across many data sources."Transforming Industries with AI-Powered Field Service:Ascendo AI's partnership with SAP helps the company to revolutionize field service management across various sectors, including:-Energy and Utilities-Industrial and General Manufacturing-Medical Devices-Telecom and High TechAscendo AI is expanding its capabilities by integrating AI agents into the Field Service Extensions , enhancing operational efficiency and customer support. This addition complements the existing solutions available in the SAP Store , providing users with a more comprehensive suite of tools for effective issue management.By embracing this AI-ready mindset, enterprises can now unlock new opportunities for consistency and efficiency in their field service operations, and deployment takes minutes instead of days or weeks. Experience the future of field service management with Ascendo AI. Contact us today to learn more.Media Contactsgtm@Ascendo AIAbout Ascendo AIAscendo AI is a copilot for technical and field service teams. Ascendo shares relevant solutions, predict precise debugging steps, and refines knowledge just as an expert would have done. For field service teams, Ascendo AI Agents optimize dispatching, game plan creation, part recommendation and on-the-fly help for field technicians while on the job. By leveraging AI-powered predictions, you can ensure faster service delivery, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

