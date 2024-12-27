Global Times: Chinese Wind Power Projects Illuminate Uzbek Homes, Contribute To Diversifying Energy Structure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Times: China's SEPCOIII transforms Uzbekistan's landscape with Zarafshan wind power project, boosting green development.

Beijing, China, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rugged mountains of Uzbekistan's Zarafshan region, harsh winters once meant enduring blackouts and the daily struggle of life without reliable electricity.

For Ermakhanov Alisher, these memories of coldness and darkness are now giving way to warmth and brightness, thanks to the of a wind power project by a Chinese company that has not only helped transform the energy structure to provide more reliable electricity to the locals, but has also created new job opportunities for residents.

"I am so proud. After the construction of this wind power project, the prime minister of our country has inspected it three times. This is the largest commissioned wind power project in Uzbekistan," Alisher, a local who now works at the project, told the Global Times.

The Zarafshan wind power project, constructed by the SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Corporation, is located in Zarafshan, approximately 230 kilometers from Navoiy - one of the country's industrial centers. The total installed capacity of the project is 521.7 MW.

While rich in coal, oil, and gas reserves, Uzbekistan still faced power shortage, partly due to its outdated power generation facilities, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

To meet the rising energy demand, promote sustainable development, and address climate change impacts, Uzbekistan has ramped up efforts in recent years to diversify its energy structure with a key focus on renewable energy.

The Zarafshan project is one such example of the growing cooperation between China and Uzbekistan in the country's green energy transformation campaign. As a BRI partner country, Uzbekistan is prioritizing "green" cooperation within the framework of the BRI.

In October 2023, China and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on renewable energy cooperation, a pivotal step toward bolstering energy security and achieving carbon neutrality in Uzbekistan, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Many firsts

During its execution, Zarafshan wind power project has achieved several milestones in the development of wind power in Uzbekistan: It is the first megawatt-level wind power project to be implemented, the first wind turbine to be installed, and the first wind turbine to be connected to the grid for power generation, according to the employee at the SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Corporation who works at the project site.

Currently, 500 MW have been added to the power grid, making it the largest single wind power project in Central Asia that has been commissioned. "Once fully completed, the project will provide sufficient green electricity for 500,000 households and will save 1.1 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, contributing positively to Uzbekistan's energy transition and sustainable economic development goals," the employee told the Global Times.

During the ceremony to celebrate for Uzbekistan's first WTG (wind turbine generator) lifting, Abdullajon Otaboev, an official at Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, hailed the project, stressing in his speech that "Zarafshan wind power project represents the highest international quality standards."

The project will help reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change and contribute to the sustainable development of Uzbekistan's economy and environment, the official said.

According to the ADB report, Uzbekistan's power generation facilities which mainly use fossil fuels operate beyond their expected lifespan. Therefore, they cause power outages in cities and more frequently in rural areas where "blackouts can last from six hours a day to a few weeks in some villages. Households, business activities, and public services are all severely affected."

Meanwhile, the country's rapid economic growth further drives up the demand for power.

"For Uzbekistan, this [Zarafshan] wind farm is key to its future energy needs: Fulfilling rising demand, delivering energy equity for the underserved, meeting climate goals, and achieving climate resilience," said Seung Duck Kim, senior energy specialist and project officer at the ADB.

In Uzbekistan, it is no longer an unusual scene to see the presence of Chinese companies and Chinese technologies in the wind power industry.

In July, China Southern Power Grid Co, Ltd (CSG) completed the partial equity acquisition of the Bash and Dzhankeldy wind farms in Uzbekistan, along with their 500-kilovolt transmission grid. The largest wind power project in Central Asia is expected to begin operations in 2025, according to Xinhua.

In March 2023, the Bash and Dzhankeldy wind power project contracted by China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited in Uzbekistan broke ground. The project is estimated to provide more than 3.5 billion kilowatt-hours of power annually, representing a reduction of 1.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Stable income, expertise training

Kamolova Rano, a mother of three children, works diligently as a kitchen assistant in the dining hall used for employees at the Zarafshan wind power project. For years, her family relied solely on her husband, who took on various odd jobs to make ends meet. Their financial situation was often precarious, leaving them in search of better opportunities.

On hearing the news that a Chinese company was coming to their area to construct a wind farm, Rano told the Global Times that she seized the chance and applied for the kitchen assistant position. Additionally, her husband secured a stable job as a concrete worker on the project site.

"The wages the company gives us are quite good. We are very satisfied about our current life," she said.

For many employees, this job does not only mean a stable income, but a platform to hone their expertise.

Guzal joined the SEPCOIII in 2021, a pivotal moment in her career. At the time, the company was engaged in the construction of the Navoi solar power station, which is the first solar power station in Uzbekistan.

"This experience was not only my first exposure to a Chinese company, but also a significant learning opportunity, as my colleagues generously shared their knowledge and expertise with me. Their dedication and responsible approach to work left a lasting impression on me," she recalled.

After the Navoi solar power project, she joined the Zarafshan wind power project. Over the last few years at the company, she said she has gained extensive knowledge about wind power plants, and is "proud" to be involved in the many firsts.

"This achievement fills me with immense pride and joy. Looking ahead, I aspire to leverage the knowledge I have acquired to contribute even more to our nation's renewable energy initiatives, helping to ensure a future where our skies are bluer and our waters are clearer," she said.

Green future

While addressing the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (the lower house of parliament) in November, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced that the country has designated 2025 as the Year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy to address growing environmental challenges, according to Xinhua.

In addition to harnessing the wind resources, the cooperation to transform Uzbekistan's abundant solar resources is also flourishing.

In the deserts of the Kashkadarya and Bukhara regions of Uzbekistan, the 1-GW photovoltaic project shined as the first large-scale renewable energy project invested and constructed by Chinese enterprises in Central Asia after the first China-Central Asia Summit held in May 2023. It is also the largest photovoltaic project invested and constructed by Chinese enterprises in Central Asia under the framework of the BRI, Xinhua reported in July.

As the world is facing growing pressure from climate change, the green campaign is not confined to Uzbekistan's borders; it extends to the broader Central Asian region.

In November, Azerbaijan hosted the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). During this pivotal event, nearly 200 parties engaged in multilateral negotiations, resulting in a comprehensive package of climate agreements. The conference also underscored the green transition goals of Central Asia, emphasizing the region's commitment to sustainable development.

As Central Asian countries increasingly collaborate with China, China's solutions in renewable energy production, energy efficiency, and sustainable practices can provide valuable insights for Central Asian nations as they strive to achieve their environmental objectives.

"The application of modern technology is critical to ensuring sustainable development in today's world. China, in particular, has a significant position," Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Bunyad Huseynov told the Global Times in a previous interview.

"China has made great strides in improving the population's well-being. It is also one of the countries to have invested the most in green development and renewable energy. I would like to point out that China sets an example for the world by sharing with other nations the expertise and technology it has acquired," he stressed.

This article first appeared in the Global Times

For more information, please contact:

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: ...

Website:



City: Beijing

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of KISS PR or its partners. This content is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. KISS PR makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. All information is provided on an as-is basis.