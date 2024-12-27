Ayodhya Sees Surge In Flower Demand As New Year Approaches

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Dec 27 (IANS) As the countdown to the New Year begins, Ayodhya, the holy and spiritual city of Uttar Pradesh, is experiencing a significant rise in the demand for flowers. This surge is being driven by the upcoming New Year celebrations, weddings, and religious events, with the local flower markets bustling more than ever.

Flower traders in Ayodhya are gearing up for one of their busiest seasons yet. Mast Ram, a flower merchant with over 35 years in the business, said the demand this year is expected to exceed previous years, particularly for roses and bouquets.

“Every year, we flowers to the entire city, including the Ram Ki Paidi temple. This year, however, the demand is exceptionally high," Mast Ram shared.

The variety of flowers arriving in Ayodhya is vast. Mohammad Naseem, another experienced flower trader, elaborated on the influx of blooms, saying,“On a regular day, we receive about 7 to 8 quintals of flowers, but during the wedding season, that number jumps to 15 to 20 quintals. We have every variety of flowers, including foreign imports. Marigolds alone come in 20 to 25 quintals. This year, we expect a huge rise in demand for English flowers, especially with the New Year festivities.”

The hustle and bustle of the flower market reflect the city's vibrant energy as traders prepare for a see of customers seeking floral arrangements for celebrations and religious rituals. From rose bouquets to marigolds, Ayodhya's flower merchants are ready to meet the growing demand with dedication and experience, ensuring that the city's spiritual and celebratory atmosphere is enhanced with the beauty of flowers.

Flowers are often seen as a symbol of new beginnings, growth, and renewal, which perfectly aligns with the spirit of the New Year. The act of gifting flowers signifies optimism and the potential for personal and collective growth in the coming months.

After the inauguration of Ram Temple in January this year, Ayodhya has become one of the major tourist destinations for the people.