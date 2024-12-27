Azerbaijani Parliament Approves Name Changes For Commissions And Amendments On Toll Highway Rules

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has approved significant amendments to laws regarding the protection of children's rights and the regulation of toll highways.

According to Azernews , the draft law on amendments to the "Regulations on Commissions for the Affairs and Protection of the Rights of Minors" proposes renaming these commissions to "Commissions for the Protection of Children's Rights." The new provisions also define the duties of the secretariat within the relevant executive body tasked with overseeing the commission's decisions and operations.

The amendments aim to enhance the activities of local commissions, introduce advanced mechanisms for disciplinary measures, and improve preventive measures for children involved in criminal activities.

In a separate legislative development, amendments to the Law "On Motorways" were also discussed and approved. The changes establish a legal framework for penalizing violations related to toll highway usage. Road users will now be held accountable for bypassing toll booths, unauthorized use of service lanes, obstructing checkpoints, or tampering with barriers.

To ensure clarity in enforcement, the amendments introduce two new legal terms: "toll booth" and "exit checkpoint."

Both draft laws were passed in the third reading following discussions in the parliamentary session held on December 27.