Azerbaijani Parliament Approves Name Changes For Commissions And Amendments On Toll Highway Rules
The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has approved significant
amendments to laws regarding the protection of children's rights
and the regulation of toll highways.
According to Azernews , the draft law on
amendments to the "Regulations on Commissions for the Affairs and
Protection of the Rights of Minors" proposes renaming these
commissions to "Commissions for the Protection of Children's
Rights." The new provisions also define the duties of the
secretariat within the relevant executive body tasked with
overseeing the commission's decisions and operations.
The amendments aim to enhance the activities of local
commissions, introduce advanced mechanisms for disciplinary
measures, and improve preventive measures for children involved in
criminal activities.
In a separate legislative development, amendments to the Law "On
Motorways" were also discussed and approved. The changes establish
a legal framework for penalizing violations related to toll highway
usage. Road users will now be held accountable for bypassing toll
booths, unauthorized use of service lanes, obstructing checkpoints,
or tampering with barriers.
To ensure clarity in enforcement, the amendments introduce two
new legal terms: "toll booth" and "exit checkpoint."
Both draft laws were passed in the third reading following
discussions in the parliamentary session held on December 27.
