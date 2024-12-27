Oleochemicals Market Size And Shares Analysis (2024-2033) By Product, Application, And Country, With Detailed Company Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Features Detailed financial and Strategic Insights of Leading Players: Cargill, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, BASF, Wilmar International, Kao Corporation, Evonik Industries, Procter & Gamble Company, and Corbion
The global oleochemicals market size is estimated to reach ~US$48.13 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period of 2025-2033. The market is likely to grow due to increased preference toward eco-friendly products, improved consumer awareness regarding sustainability, and growth in demand for bio-based products.
Driving Forces of the Oleochemicals Market
Increased Demand for Sustainable Products
It's driven by conscious consumers and industries that demand eco-friendly alternatives, making oleochemicals preferred over petrochemicals due to their renewable origin and biodegradable nature. Oleochemicals come from natural oils and fats, thereby greatly reducing dependence on fossil fuel and the environmental burden that stems from the production of chemicals. This factor for sustainability appeals especially to industries like personal care, detergents, and lubricants, which are under pressure to be greener. As global environmental regulations continue to tighten, the call to rely on oleochemistry as a means to move forward will remain a great impetus for business growth in the markets.
Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry Growth
Oleochemicals are strategically significant in personal care and cosmetic formulations with uses as emollients, stabilizers, and surfactants in skincare, haircare, and hygiene products. For this reason, the demand for oleochemicals has increased with growth in cosmetics formulations due to the rising spending by consumers on natural and organic products. Consumers prefer "clean beauty" products, and manufacturers thus increasingly rely on oleochemical ingredients to meet these demands with the assurance that such products are safer, plant-based, and aligned with consumer expectations.
Higher Demand in Food and Beverages Industry
Fatty acids and glycerin, the oleochemicals, are more highly applied as emulsifiers, stabilizers, and preservatives in the food and beverages industry. Higher demand for cleaner labels along with fewer synthetic additives has meant that food manufacturers choose more ingredients derived from natural sources, which are oleochemical-based. Increased consumption of processed and convenience foods around the globe has also led to higher demand for the said compounds. With stringent safety and health standards, oleochemicals are also complying with these factors, and hence their applications in food processing are growing, which creates an influence on the growth of this market in different regions as well.
USA Oleochemicals Market
The U.S. oleochemicals market is growing steadily with rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives in personal care, food, and pharmaceuticals. Oleochemicals are renewable, from soybean and palm oils, and offer an alternative course to this pursuit of a greener product in the nation. Oleochemicals have found large-scale applications in skincare and hygiene by personal care and cosmetics industries due to their bio-degradable and skin-friendly properties. Whereas, the developing application fields in the food processing and bioplastics, lubricants, and other greener application fields increase the market growth continuously, which is further supported by regulations as well across the industrial and consumer application sectors in that country.
Germany Oleochemical Market
Basis the high impact on sustainability and green technology, oleochemicals, which are also derived from natural oils and fats, play an important role in Germany. Oleochemicals are used significantly in the country across various sectors such as personal care, detergents, drugs, and bioplastics. Strict environmental policies in Germany force industries to go for non-toxic, biodegradable materials; thus, oleochemicals have gained higher appeal instead of petrochemical-based products. German chemicals industry is sound along with its research and development activities, which encourages the development of oleochemicals. High-quality niche products are offered due to this reason. Developing demand for sustainability, natural, plant-originated ingredients in personal care and home care products fuels the market growth.
Saudi Arabia Oleochemicals Industry
Ongoing efforts in the Vision 2030 diversification strategy of the country aim to reduce its dependence on oil as a source for funding and, as such, are well supported by the large market present in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, through oleochemicals derived from natural fats and oils, participates in bio-based industries that can replace petrochemicals in an environment friendly manner. Demand from oleochemicals for Saudi Arabia is mainly found in products like personal care, household detergents, and food additives. The strong groundwork of petrochemicals in the country provides a great base for oleochemical production and technology advancement.
Global Oleochemicals Company News
May 2024: Corbion and IMCD, a leading distributor and ingredient formulation company for specialty chemicals, entered an agreement that encompasses Corbion's portfolio for the Thai food and beverage market. April 2024: Vantage Specialty Chemicals increases capacity at its Leuna site for METAUPON* NMT (N-Methyl Taurine). It does that in response to demand from the household, industrial, and personal care markets. January 2024: Godrej Industries and the government of Gujarat have agreed to invest USD 71.8 million over the next four years for increased production of oleochemicals as the resultant expansion aims at feeding growing demand for food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 110
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $26.87 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $48.13 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
