Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Kicks Off 2024 With FDA IND Submission For Its HYPER-H23-1 Phase 1B Human Clinical Trial

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced the submission of its IND application with the FDA for its HYPER-H23-1 phase 1b hypertension clinical trial

This study will seek to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology, specifically DehydraTECH-CBD, in hypertensive patients Lexaria expects to build on success of its previous studies, which showed positive results and DehydraTECH-CBD's potential to have broad therapeutic utility

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced the submission of its much-anticipated Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its HYPER-H23-1 phase 1b hypertension clinical trial. The submission follows a successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA, an integral step in the IND's development and filing ( ).

Titled“A Phase 1b Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of DehydraTECH-CBD in Subjects with Stage 1 or Stage 2 Hypertension,” this study will seek to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) and specifically...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire

(“CBDW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on CBD related news and updates in the cannabidiol (“CBD”) sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

CBDW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CBDWire, text“CBDWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CBDWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CBDWire is powered by

IBN