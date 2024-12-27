Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Provides 24/7 Ability To Transact On All Issuers' Listed Equities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange stock and global trading app, is reporting three key benefits from expanded trading hours, including flexibility during market sell-offs, accessibility for global investors and interconnectivity of global markets. The Upstream article noted that traditional markets operate within specific trading windows, which creates some challenges.“U.S. markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET and close at 4 p.m. ET, and international markets, such as the London Stock Exchange, operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. GMT,” stated the article.“When traditional markets like these are closed during times of volatility, particularly sell-offs, investors in different time zones may miss out on trading opportunities or be unable to react to market shifts in real-time. Blockchain markets are self-sufficient and operate continuously, driven by smart contracts, such as Horizon's Ethereum-based platform, which underpins the Upstream stock trading app. Upstream, which is part of MERJ Exchange, for example, gives traders the ability to transact on all of our issuers' listed equities irrespective of time of day.”

About Upstream

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed securities exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency and a member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority, an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. For more information about the company, visit

