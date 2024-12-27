BPSC Candidates To March To The Commission’S Office In Patna In Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna Dec 27 (IANS) The ongoing protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates are intensifying, with a planned march toward the BPSC office on Friday.

The candidates, currently staging a dharna at Gardanibagh, are demanding the cancellation of the entire examination. The protests have gained further momentum with the involvement of Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor, who has announced his participation in the march.

On Thursday, Kishor expressed strong opposition to the reported lathi charge on the protesting candidates. He has vowed to join the students in their march on Friday and has warned of confronting the Chief Minister directly.

Kishor's fiery remarks included a challenge to the authorities, stating, "If you have the courage, then show it by using lathis."

He further asserted that any forceful suppression of the candidates' protests would have political consequences, claiming that such actions could destabilise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's position.

Emphasising the democratic essence, Kishor remarked, "Nitish Kumar is not a king, but the people of Bihar are the king."

Kishor condemned the use of force against the protesting candidates, highlighting reports that four students are currently admitted to the ICU due to injuries sustained during a lathi-charge.

"Instead of engaging in dialogue with the students over their concerns, they are being beaten with lathis. Is this Nitish Kumar's monarchy?" he questioned.

Kishor sharply criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of ignoring students' plight while staying in the comfort of his bungalow. He issued a stern warning that if the demands of the students would not be addressed, the protest would shift focus from the BPSC office to the Chief Minister's residence.

The controversy stems from the BPSC 70th preliminary examination, which the students allege had irregularities. The unrest reached a boiling point on December 25, when police used force against candidates who had gathered near BPSC office after staging a dharna in Gardanibagh. Many students, along with coaching operators, sustained injuries in the clash.