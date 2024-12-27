Azerbaijan Declines Kadyrov's Aid, Demands Accountability For Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ramzan Kadyrov has announced assistance for the victims of the plane crash near Aktau and their families.

However, Azernews , citing local media "Operative Media", reports that the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration has firmly declined the offer:

"Azerbaijan does not need any help. Neither the state nor citizens will accept such assistance. We provide and will provide the necessary assistance to our citizens. Azerbaijan demands that the fact be acknowledged, an apology be made and appropriate compensation be paid," a source stated.

Additionally, Azerbaijan has rejected proposals by Russia and Kazakhstan to have the plane crash investigated by the CIS International Aviation Committee.

Instead, official Baku insists the investigation should be carried out by a group of international experts and Embraer specialists.