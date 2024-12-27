Azerbaijan Declines Kadyrov's Aid, Demands Accountability For Plane Crash
Date
12/27/2024 3:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Ramzan Kadyrov has announced financial assistance for the
victims of the plane crash near Aktau and their families.
However, Azernews , citing local media
"Operative Media", reports that the Azerbaijani Presidential
Administration has firmly declined the offer:
"Azerbaijan does not need any help. Neither the state nor
citizens will accept such assistance. We provide and will provide
the necessary assistance to our citizens. Azerbaijan demands that
the fact be acknowledged, an apology be made and appropriate
compensation be paid," a source stated.
Additionally, Azerbaijan has rejected proposals by Russia and
Kazakhstan to have the plane crash investigated by the CIS
International Aviation Committee.
Instead, official Baku insists the investigation should be
carried out by a group of international experts and Embraer
specialists.
MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109034217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.