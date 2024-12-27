Germany's Noah-Benedikt And Slovakia's Melissa Mandy Land The #1 Song On Music's Leading Platform For Indie Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Noah-BenediktMAGDEBURG, GERMANY, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak , music's most influential international indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'Wonderland Sight' by Noah-Benedikt and Melissa Mandy is the new #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.With 'Wonderland Sight', Slovakian multi-instrumentalist and Melissa Mandy and German singer-songwriter and producer Noah-Benedikt have released their first collaborative single. The 13-year-old Melissa Mandy is known for her work in various music projects across Slovakia, including her Slovak originals and live performances with her own band. Noah-Benedikt, renowned as a producer and versatile musician, brings international experience and three original albums to the collaboration.“It's unbelievably hard to create a good-vibe song these days in a constantly changing society, which really made the writing of this collab a journey,” said Noah-Benedikt.“With 'Wonderland Sight', we tried our best to spread this vibe in a pop tune, letting everyone break free from daily struggles and routines.”“Seeing this tune go to the top of the world's leading artist discovery platform is a feeling that's quite hard to describe,” added Melissa Mandy.“On the other hand, it's a signal that good vibes spread and are well received by our international friends and fans.”“I would have never imagined this tune would become Meli's first and my second chart-topper, though I've always believed in the project,” concluded Noah-Benedikt.“Being #1 on the aBreak58 is an achievement and a blessing, but also a commitment to continue giving our best to God, fans, family, and ourselves in the future.”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“Noah-Benedikt is as creative as any emerging artist I've come across,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music.“His talents, including his ability to find and work with extreme talent like Melissa Mandy, are beyond far ranging. Jay Stevens, our entire music team, and I wholeheartedly believe Noah-Benedikt and Melissa Mandy represent international talent at its finest. Their future is now!”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at / .

