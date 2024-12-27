Void Created In Politics Can Never Be Filled: Jagdambika Pal Pays Tributes To Dr Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Senior BJP MP Jagdambika Pal expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Prime Dr Manmohan Singh, stating that the void created in the field of and economics can never be filled.

Taking this to social X, Jagdambika Pal wrote in a post, "The void created in the field of politics and economics by the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh can never be filled. His departure is an irreparable loss for the entire nation. I express my deepest condolences to his family and fans. Respect to you!!"

Reflecting on Dr. Singh's legacy, Pal termed his demise an irreparable loss and said in a video message posted on X, "After Jawaharlal Nehru and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if there is any leader who held the Prime Minister's position for a long time, it was Dr. Manmohan Singh. He made invaluable contributions to India's economic reforms."

Jagdambika Pal also mentioned the 2008 global financial crisis, highlighting Dr. Singh's crucial role during a challenging period. Pal remarked, "When developed nations, including England and other European countries, were grappling with economic turmoil, Dr. Manmohan Singh steered India's economic growth with his policies. His vision gave a new direction to the nation's economy, leaving global leaders astonished."

The BJP leader also acknowledged Dr. Singh's efforts in the development of rural India. He said, "During his tenure, schemes like MGNREGA and Aadhaar were launched, which gave a new momentum to rural development. These initiatives laid a strong foundation for the growth of rural India and created employment opportunities for many people even today."

Sharing an anecdote to highlight Dr. Singh's temperament, Pal recalled the period when Sushma Swaraj served as the Leader of the Opposition in 2009. He said, "There were often open and heated debates on various issues. Despite the intensity of discussions, Dr. Manmohan Singh stood out for his ability to rise above political bitterness. His calm and composed nature made him a rare personality in today's times."

The BJP leader praised Dr. Singh's unwavering commitment to national progress, stating that he was always focussed on taking the country to greater heights. "He consistently worked towards giving a new direction to India's development and made efforts to ensure that the Indian flag flew high in every sphere," he said.

Concluding his tribute, the BJP leader remarked, "It will be difficult to find a personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in the current political landscape. His persona was extraordinary and truly inspiring."