Uzbekistan To Integrate AI In Ministry Of Economy And Finance With ADB Support
On December 18–19, the ministry hosted an international seminar on AI-based digital transformation in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The event introduced the ClickUp platform, which includes advanced features such as the Brain AGENT intelligent assistant and the Universal AI system, capable of integrating AI tools from Claude, OpenAI, and Gemini into a unified environment.
Following the seminar, Uzbek authorities agreed to fully integrate ClickUp into the ministry's operations and organize regular training sessions for staff. The ministry expects the AI-enabled platform to enhance project management efficiency, streamline workflow, and accelerate the overall digitalization of government processes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment