Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Uzbekistan To Integrate AI In Ministry Of Economy And Finance With ADB Support

2025-12-20 05:05:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan is accelerating the digital transformation of its Ministry of Economy and Finance by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into key processes, Trend reports via the ministry.

On December 18–19, the ministry hosted an international seminar on AI-based digital transformation in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The event introduced the ClickUp platform, which includes advanced features such as the Brain AGENT intelligent assistant and the Universal AI system, capable of integrating AI tools from Claude, OpenAI, and Gemini into a unified environment.

Following the seminar, Uzbek authorities agreed to fully integrate ClickUp into the ministry's operations and organize regular training sessions for staff. The ministry expects the AI-enabled platform to enhance project management efficiency, streamline workflow, and accelerate the overall digitalization of government processes.

Trend News Agency

