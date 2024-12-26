MHI Included In World Index Of Dow Jones Sustainability Index For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) MHI Included in "World Index" of Sustainability for Second Consecutive Year - Selection Based on Company's Excellent ESG Criteria -

- Company scored high in terms of overall ESG performance

- Placed in 97th percentile within its



TOKYO, Dec 27, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has been selected for inclusion in the "World Index" of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's leading investment for ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance. This is the second consecutive year that MHI has been included in the world index.

The Company scored an overall ranking in the 97th percentile, in reflection of its strong initiatives in all ESG areas and the high quality of its disclosure reports.

The DJSI was developed in 1999 by the U.S. firm S&P Dow Jones Indices and the Swiss investment advisory company RobecoSAM. Based on long-term shareholder value, listed companies around the world are assessed in terms of their overall economic, environmental, and social criteria, with those determined to have exceptional sustainability selected for inclusion in the index. MHI was one of 321 companies selected for the DJSI's 2024 World Index (of which 37 were Japanese companies).

MHI Group proactively implements a diverse portfolio of ESG measures toward realizing a sustainable society. These include measures to reduce environmental loads from its own and its value chain, active promotion of diversity, and strengthening of the Company's corporate governance and disclosures.

Going forward, MHI will continue robust pursuit of its dual aims of realizing a sustainable society and building up its enterprise value over the long term.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on .

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Sectors: Energy, Alternatives