Glamour Takes Center Stage At Fashion Day De Monaco

Fashion Day de Monaco dazzled on Dec 14, 2024, with luxury designs, stunning art, vibrant performances, promising a biannual celebration of style and elegance.

- Julia Berisset, Co-founder

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monte Carlo was at the center of the fashion world as **Fashion Day de Monaco** brought an unforgettable evening of style, art, and cultural sophistication to the iconic Le Méridien Beach Plaza Hotel.

The event, organized by Julia Berisset, founder of *TheGlam Luxury Lifestyle Magazine*, and Natalia Teffi, owner of Teffi Model School, highlighted Monaco's status as a global fashion hub by presenting a showcase of exceptional creativity and innovation.

**Audrey Vallens**, a Monaco-based fashion brand originally founded in Sydney in 2013, captivated the audience with its collection blending timeless elegance and avant-garde luxury. **Illusion Paris** wowed attendees with a bold reinterpretation of Regency-inspired designs infused with modern, lingerie-inspired elements celebrating femininity and daring aesthetics.

The evening reached a peak with the presentation by **Marli Dress**, featuring a capsule collection by designer Liliya Tippetts in collaboration with fashion icon Victoria Silvstedt. The bold silhouettes and striking designs received enthusiastic applause from the audience, reaffirming the brand's reputation for glamour and sophistication.

The event was further elevated by a stunning **Art Showcase** from German artist Karina Domme, whose handcrafted 24-karat gold pieces complemented the evening's luxurious theme. Models from Teffi Model School brought the collections to life, styled impeccably by **Maison Victoria Lo's** hair and makeup team.

Entertainment included performances by **DJ Palomoov** and singer **Nina Shaparta**, who energized the crowd and added to the vibrant atmosphere.

Following the event's success, organizers announced plans to make **Fashion Day de Monaco** a biannual celebration, showcasing the best in fashion, art, and luxury during both summer and winter seasons.

Monte Carlo has once again proven its reputation as a global epicenter of style and cultural excellence with this remarkable event.

