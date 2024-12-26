Greg Lindberg Releases Family Christmas Photo After National News Stories About His Children

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lindberg credits his 90-hour per week“Only Eat on Weekends” intermittent fasting program with giving him the to raise children in his mid-50s – and stand up to the lies, deceit, and manipulation from the mainstream about his life.

“With the national media's recent interest in my family, I decided to release a family Christmas photo of Santa Claus coming to visit my kids,” says entrepreneur and author Greg Lindberg.

Lindberg says he is releasing the photo in response to national news stories about his 12 children, some of which were born with the assistance of IVF and egg donors.

“Yes, it's a big family, but's a fun and loving family. I'm releasing a personal photo today to show the world that you can have a big family and there is nothing unusual about it,” Lindberg says.

“My grandmother came from a family of 13,” Lindberg says,“and I always wanted a big family,”

Lindberg says he worked with a number of egg donors in the process of building his family, many of whom were aggressive about demanding large and above market fees for their egg donations.“The investment was worth it,” Lindberg says.“Children are priceless. They are expensive to raise and educate, and every one of them is a vote for the future of the country and the planet,” Lindberg says.

Lindberg says his decision to grow his family to its current size was made when he was sentenced to 87 months in prison.“The prosecutor said that he wanted to 'incapacitate Greg Lindberg' – so I thought what better way to deny him that satisfaction than to have a large, beautiful family?”

Lindberg didn't realize at the time that it was politically incorrect to have a large family. “When the most important thing we humans do – bring new life into this world – is grounds to be attacked with politically-motivated news stories, we have a problem,” says Lindberg.

“The mainstream media will lie and misstate the facts in order to make you look bad,” Lindberg says. “You can never win with the mainstream media,” Lindberg says,“so it's best to ignore the critics and live your life how you want to live it.”

To help raise his children, Lindberg says he has created a home school program for his children with two full-time professional teachers.“The formal education program in our family starts at age 2.5 to 3 years, when our children start attending school,” Lindberg says. “Every child has amazing potential,” says Lindberg.

Lindberg says he experienced numerous failures in his attempt to expand his family after his divorce in 2017. He has three beautiful children with his ex-wife and wanted to have more children.“After almost three years of effort all I had was several egg donors and gestational carriers that didn't work out,” Lindberg says.

"Even though my first marriage didn't end as I hoped, I feel incredibly blessed to have three wonderful, beautiful, and smart children with my ex-wife. The divorce was tough on all of us,” Lindberg says.

Going through the divorce experience made Lindberg realize how much he missed the joy of having young children around laughing, exploring, and even the occasional chaos. "I knew I still wanted to expand my family," he shared.

“My grandmother grew up in a one room house boat with 12 brothers, and she was the toughest woman that I've ever met,” Lindberg says about raising a large family.

Over several years, Lindberg researched various approaches to fatherhood and the diverse ways children can thrive under different family structures. "I discovered that regardless of how families are formed, the most important factor is love," Lindberg says.

“With the miracle of modern fertility treatments and IVF, you can still have a family – even if you think you are infertile,” Lindberg says says.

Lindberg says he is deeply grateful for the help of everyone – the egg donors, gestational carriers, and medical professionals who have made his family a success.

Brenda Lynch, who was worked as a project manager for Lindberg for many years, says“Greg sees fatherhood as more than just providing for his kids; it's about being deeply involved in their lives and supporting their dreams. He's extremely passionate about encouraging his kids to follow their interests and dreams.”

Lindberg Credits Intermittent Fasting With Giving Him

The Energy For More Kids At Age 54

Separately, Lindberg released results of a 6-year study that shows conclusively that a long-term program of intermittent fasting – including regular weekly water-only fasts of over 90 hours combined with rigorous daily physical and mental exercises – can dramatically increase the length of your telomeres.

“This is my gift to the world – Only Eat On WeekendsTM and you will get younger,” Lindberg said.“This simple program is free and available to everyone,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg credits his 90-hour per week“Only Eat on Weekends” intermittent fasting program with giving him the energy to raise children in his mid-50s – and stand up to the lies, deceit, and manipulation from the mainstream media about his life.

Lindberg said that his 6 years of test data“suggests that the Hayflick limit is wrong -- our cells do not have a built-in and predetermined lifespan.” The Hayflick limit was proposed as the number of times your cells will divide before division stops and the cell dies. This limit was based on the fact that our telomeres – the end caps to the DNA – get shorter the more times the cell divides.

Each time a cell divides, the telomeres on the ends of each chromosome shorten slightly. Cell division will cease once telomeres shorten to a critical length. Hayflick interpreted his discovery to be aging at the cellular level. The aging of cell populations appears to correlate with the overall physical aging of an organism.

“Increasing your telomere length is the holy grail of anti-aging,” said Lindberg. “And you can increase your telomere length simply by following an Only Eat On WeekendsTM program – 4 simple words to stop aging,” Lindberg said.“Rigorous daily exercise, rigorous mental exertion, robust social interaction, and a carefully planned and balanced diet during your feast period are also critical elements to this anti-aging program,” Lindberg said.

Numerous studies have shown that telomere length progressively shortens with age, which eventually leads to aging, age-related diseases and early death.

“Over a 6-year period, from April of 2018 to July of 2024, my telomeres increased in length from 7.01 kb to 10.46 kb. This increase took my telomere length from that of an average 60 year-old to that of an average an 18 year-old,” Lindberg said. Lindberg's telomere results over this 6-year period were measured by SpectraCell Laboratories in Houston, Texas.

“My average telomere length increased by almost 50 percent. Before starting fasting, I was in the 39th percentile for telomere length. Today, my numbers have increased to the 99th percentile,” Lindberg said.

“What's most extraordinary about this increase in telomere length is that this 6-year period was an extraordinarily stressful time for me: a divorce battle, indictments, numerous legal battles, numerous deceitful hit pieces from the mainstream media, and 633 days in a federal prison. Despite all of that, the Only Eat On WeekendsTM program that I followed resulted in longer telomeres – and a younger and more healthy body,” Lindberg said.

“My data shows that telomeres can get longer with regular fasting,” said Lindberg.“The Hayflick limit is wrong. If you replenish your telomeres with a program of fasting and exercise, they can get longer. There is no built-in lifespan for your cells,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg does a water-only fast four days per week, and only eats on weekends. During his fast, he exercises one to two hours per day. Lindberg said exercising while fasting can be particularly hard, but it's extremely important as it helps burn up the glucose in the system and convert the body to a triglyceride metabolism.

Lindberg also said that strenuous mental exertion – while exercising if possible – is also critical to the Only Eat On WeekendsTM program. “Strenuous mental exertion drives the regeneration of the brain and helps your brain get younger,” Lindberg said. Lindberg said he listens to science and engineering audiobooks at 2x speed while working out to help stimulate neurogenesis.

“Only Eat on WeekendsTM -- This is my simple, four-word prescription that can help people live healthier and stay younger,” said Lindberg.“This may not be conventional, but it works and it's free. A simple routine change can help prevent diabetes, heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer's, and other diseases that come with old age.”

Lindberg's life-changing results from fasting has driven him to offer the fasting program to people through his wellness brand called Lifelong Labs. Lifelong Labs provides quick, simple and convenient ways to implement regimen like fasting and exercise into day-to-day routine to help people live younger longer and healthier.

