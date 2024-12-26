NASA Unveiles The Unique Star Cluster Cosmic Christmas Tree
12/26/2024 10:10:10 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has
unveiled an exciting image of a unique star cluster, which has been
romantically dubbed the "Cosmic Christmas Tree,"
Azernews reports.
This remarkable discovery captivates with the youth of its
stars: the stars in the cluster are only between 1 and 5 million
years old. In contrast, our Sun is a true centenarian,
approximately 5 billion years old. It's like comparing a newborn
baby to an elderly person in terms of age.
The enigmatic cosmic formation is located about 2,500
light-years away from Earth. To capture this stunning image,
scientists combined data from NASA's observatory in Alabama (USA)
with optical observations from a modern astrophotography telescope
in Arizona (USA). The result is a breathtaking glimpse into a
distant and vibrant stellar nursery.
