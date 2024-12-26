NASA Unveiles The Unique Star Cluster Cosmic Christmas Tree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has unveiled an exciting image of a unique star cluster, which has been romantically dubbed the "Cosmic Christmas Tree," Azernews reports.

This remarkable discovery captivates with the youth of its stars: the stars in the cluster are only between 1 and 5 million years old. In contrast, our Sun is a true centenarian, approximately 5 billion years old. It's like comparing a newborn baby to an elderly person in terms of age.

The enigmatic cosmic formation is located about 2,500 light-years away from Earth. To capture this stunning image, scientists combined data from NASA's observatory in Alabama (USA) with optical observations from a modern astrophotography telescope in Arizona (USA). The result is a breathtaking glimpse into a distant and vibrant stellar nursery.