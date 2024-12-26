I-ESG Establishes UAE Subsidiary And Forms Strategic Collaboration With Impactgulf To Propel Middle East ESG Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- i-ESG , a leading AI-powered ESG data management solution company, has announced the establishment of its subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into the Middle Eastern market. This strategic move aims to support various institutions and enterprises in the region by providing advanced tools for ESG self-assessment, Materiality Issue Identification, ESG reporting automation, carbon emission tracking and reduction, ESG management, and AI-powered Improvement Feedback.In alignment with the UAE's progressive ESG regulatory landscape, i-ESG has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with ImpactGulf Limited, a prominent green engagement platform operator based in UAE. This partnership is set to integrate i-ESG's solutions into ImpactGulf's platform, G4Green, to offer comprehensive digital sustainability services to a global clientele."Our expansion into the UAE and collaboration with ImpactGulf underscore our commitment to advancing sustainability in the Middle East," said Bell Kim, CEO of i-ESG. "By leveraging our AI and data-driven technologies, which have been validated across multiple global markets including the United States, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Korea, and so on, we aim to empower organizations to navigate the evolving ESG regulations and enhance their sustainability performance."i-ESG's solutions are renowned for their AI and data capabilities, enabling organizations to efficiently manage complex ESG requirements. The company's expertise is further demonstrated by its extensive portfolio of technology patents in the ESG domain. The collaboration with ImpactGulf is expected to facilitate the adoption of these advanced solutions across the Middle East, supporting both governmental and private sector entities in their sustainability endeavors."Partnering with i-ESG will further reinforce the UAE government's green vision, enabling users of our platform to seamlessly evaluate their ESG readiness and effectively adopt ESG reporting practices," said Yassin Nasri, CEO of ImpactGulf.Currently, i-ESG is engaged in active discussions with UAE government agencies, state-owned enterprises, leading companies in the energy and finance sectors to explore industry-specific AI-powered assessments and supply chain ESG data management solutions.As a certified Social Venture by the Korean Government and a member of the UN Global Compact, i-ESG is committed to upholding the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility.For more information about i-ESG and its services, please visit;Homepage:LinkedIn:For more information about ImpactGulf and G4Green, please visit;Homepage:

