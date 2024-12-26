Innovative Rmail Features For Lawyers Highlighted At The Florida Bar's Legalfuel CLE Session

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost's mid-year release of its award-winning RMail showcased groundbreaking features at the June 17 virtual user conference, including a CLE session led by Jonathon Israel, Director of LegalFuel, the practice management center of The Florida Bar. Israel spotlighted four cutting-edge RMail technologies addressing persistent challenges for lawyers:



Security Training Without Effort: RMail RecommendsTM uses AI to provide“in-the-moment” security training, automatically sensitizing staff to email risks.

Privacy-Protecting Replies: The Redact ReplyTM feature prevents recipients from inadvertently exposing sensitive content in email threads.

Control Email Forwarding: Disappearing InkTM ensures sensitive content vanishes before recipients forward emails.

Eliminate BCC Reply-All Risks: The Double Blind CCTM feature protects against unintended reply-all mishaps with BCC recipients.

Israel praised RPost's commitment to the legal profession, calling the enhancements“truly pioneering and innovative.” The session offered 1 CLE credit to Florida Bar members.



RPost CEO Zafar Khan added,“These solutions are the result of years of listening to client needs and delivering smarter tools to make business better for our users.”



About RPost:

RPost is a leader in e-signature, email security, and compliance services, with over 25 million users globally. Recognized with prestigious awards, its patented technologies, including the Registered EmailTM platform, empower businesses to manage secure communications effortlessly.



About LegalFuel:

LegalFuel serves as The Florida Bar's practice management resource center, supporting lawyers with tools and insights to maintain excellence in the legal profession.



