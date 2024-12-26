Iranian official urges for domestic output in renewable projects

(MENAFN) The head of the Semnan Chamber of Commerce has called on the government to prioritize domestic production in the construction of power plants, urging the use of locally manufactured equipment and parts. In an interview with the portal of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Farajollah Memari praised the Cabinet’s recent decision to facilitate the development of 30,000 megawatts of renewable power capacity in the country. However, he raised concerns about neglecting local manufacturing capabilities, stressing the importance of supporting domestic industries in the process.



Memari’s remarks came after the Cabinet’s decision, which aims to address challenges in developing renewable energy projects. Despite the government’s intention to resolve electricity shortages, which have been exacerbated by years of mismanagement, private-sector representatives have expressed concerns that the implementation of this plan might unintentionally harm local industries by prioritizing imports over domestic production.



The Chair of the Iran Chamber's Macroeconomic Committee also criticized the government for not fully utilizing local industry capacities. According to him, Article 7 of the Cabinet's resolution mandates the Energy Ministry to establish criteria and standards for the equipment required for renewable power projects, with an emphasis on local supply within two weeks of the decision.



Memari emphasized that the success of the renewable energy plan depends on sourcing equipment domestically whenever possible. He warned that failure to adhere to this mandate would harm local production and industry, expressing concerns that the Energy Ministry might focus too heavily on imports to meet the project’s requirements. He cautioned that this could undermine the efforts of businesspeople, industrialists, and producers who are key to the nation’s economic recovery.

