Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill at least 10 including five journalists

(MENAFN) Israeli raids in Gaza early Thursday killed at least ten people and over a dozen more, according to medical officials from the Gaza health authorities.



According to the doctors, an Israeli on a home in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City killed five persons and injured twenty more. They cautioned that since many people were still buried beneath the debris, the death toll would increase.



Five journalists were murdered in another incident when their car was hit near the Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat, central Gaza, according to the enclave's health authorities. The journalists were employed by the television network Al-Quds Al-Youm.



According to local reporters and Palestinian media, the car was designated as a media van and was utilized by reporters to cover events from inside the Nuseirat camp and hospital.



Israeli officials did not immediately comment on the claimed strikes.



Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas exchanged blame on Wednesday for not reaching a ceasefire deal, despite reports of progress in recent days from both parties.



