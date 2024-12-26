Israeli officials made statements that have jeopardized ongoing prisoner exchange negotiations with Hamas

(MENAFN) Israeli officials, including Prime and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, have made statements that have jeopardized ongoing prisoner exchange negotiations with the Hamas resistance movement. On Wednesday, Katz, during a visit to the Israeli-occupied Philadelphia axis on the Gaza-Egypt border, declared that Israel would maintain security control over Gaza, including buffer zones and control positions. Netanyahu, speaking to The Wall Street Journal on Friday, emphasized that Israel's war would continue until Hamas is fully eliminated and that Israel would not tolerate Hamas's presence near its borders. These comments triggered concerns among Israeli negotiators, with Yedioth Ahronoth reporting that Katz's remarks could derail the ongoing talks. Officials within the Israeli negotiation team expressed that the statements caused significant harm, especially as negotiations were nearing a crucial stage. They emphasized the importance of flexibility and goodwill in reaching an agreement to return abducted individuals.



Netanyahu’s office dismissed the accusations, describing the remarks as "false" and part of a political agenda linked to Hamas propaganda. The office reiterated Netanyahu's commitment to repatriating abducted individuals while also achieving the broader goals of the Gaza war, which include eliminating Hamas and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a future threat to Israel. Netanyahu's office urged the negotiation team to focus on the primary goal of bringing back abducted individuals and not be influenced by Hamas. Meanwhile, Hamas expressed frustration over the delays in negotiations, attributing them to Israel’s new conditions regarding withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of displaced persons. The Israeli Prime Minister, however, countered that Hamas had been the one to backtrack on agreements, putting obstacles in the path of the negotiations.



Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized Netanyahu's handling of the negotiations, questioning his genuine interest in reaching a deal. President Isaac Herzog, on the other hand, called for the government to exert maximum effort to secure an agreement for the release of hostages still held in Gaza. The prisoner exchange talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have been stalled multiple times due to Netanyahu's insistence on retaining control over key border areas, such as the Philadelphia axis and the Rafah crossing.

