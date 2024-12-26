JD-U Defends Govt Decision As BPSC Protest Escalates After Lathi Charge

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 26 (IANS) As the protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants took a violent turn after resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, on Thursday, defended the government's decision and said sometimes some harsh decisions are taken by the but the motive behind such decisions should be understood.

Speaking to IANS, Prasad emphasised the need to understand the context behind such decisions.

"Normalisation was a major point of contention regarding the BPSC exam, but it was not even mentioned in the notification. BPSC made this clear. Yet, the conflict persisted despite peaceful exams at 911 centres," he told IANS.

Prasad dismissed the protesters' claims, asserting that the issues were limited to just one exam centre, which was canceled, and that the rest of the exams went without any problems.

He further urged students to focus on their future, pointing out that Bihar had provided 36 lakh jobs in recent months and would continue to offer more opportunities.

"The youth of Bihar should support the state government's decisions as the state is actively creating job opportunities," Prasad added.

Prasad also criticised those who instigated the protests, accusing them of having no qualifications to appear in the BPSC exams themselves.

"Students need to understand they are being misled," he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition figures like RJD Chief Lalu Prasad and Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav condemned the police action on BPSC aspirants. Lalu Prasad, during a media interaction in Patna, denounced the lathi-charge, calling it 'absolutely wrong'. Pappu Yadav, who visited the protest site in Gardanibagh, expressed solidarity with the students, announcing plans for a statewide agitation if the BPSC exam is not canceled.

The controversy erupted when candidates demanded the complete cancellation of the BPSC exam, while the government canceled the exam at only one centre. The protest reached a boiling point on Wednesday when candidates attempted to gherao the BPSC office, leading to police intervention.

Patna Police have filed an FIR against the protesters and alleged instigators, including coaching centres and social media accounts accused of spreading misinformation.