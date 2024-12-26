'Mufasa: The Lion King' Box Office Collection Day 6 - Shah Rukh Khan Voiced Film Makes Ripples, Minting Over ₹13 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 'Mufasa: The Lion King' collection Day 6 : Similar to how a Lion rules the jungle, Disney's live-action 'Mufasa: The Lion King' has been ruling the Box Office. On Day 6, the movie earned ₹13.65 crore, making its total collection go up to ₹67.25 crore, in just its first week.

Mufasa: The Lion King collection

The English version of the film earned ₹4.4 crore, while the Hindi version of the film bagged ₹4.7 crore, as per tracker Sacnilk

The Barry Jenkins directorial, Mufasa: The Lion King displayed strong performance, particularly with high occupancy rates on Christmas Day - 63.06 per cent in English, 51.62 per cent in Hindi, and 60.33 per cent in Tamil.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' has earned approximately ₹64 crore (including 3D charges) in its first five days in India. With robust pre-sales and a significant surge in collections on Christmas, Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark by Saturday.

In India, the emotional connection with the iconic voices of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu has brought a unique charm, enhancing the appeal of the film.

Mufasa: The Lion King occupancy

Kolkata ranked the highest in terms of Mufasa: The Lion King's occupancy in theatres, with movie halls being filled up to 79 per cent. Chennai and Bengaluru ranked second, and third, in terms of the occupancy, as per Sacnilk reports.

The story follows Simba (voiced by Donald Glover) and Nala's cub, Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter), as she listens to a tale from the wise mandrill Rafiki (John Kani). Rafiki recounts the legendary story of Kiara's grandfather, Mufasa. The narrative delves into Mufasa's early life, revealing how he was separated from his parents and raised by the lioness Eshe (Thandiwe Newton), alongside her son Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who would eventually become a pivotal figure in Mufasa's journey.