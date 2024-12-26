CLOU Electronics Earns Global Recognition In Bloombergnef's 2024 Bankability Rankings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In Q4 2024, CLOU achieved another distinction by being simultaneously listed in the BNEF Storage Tier 1 List Q4 2024 and the BNEF PCS and Inverter Tier 1 List Q4 2024. As one of the few companies excelling in both categories, CLOU continues to showcase its industry-leading product and innovation capabilities.

CLOU's commitment to providing safe and reliable energy storage solutions is exemplified in its diverse product portfolio. For utility-scale applications, the Aqua-C 2.5 system integrates long battery modules into a compact 20-foot container, offering a nominal capacity exceeding 5MWh, high power density, exceptional stability across various environments, and low noise levels. For commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, CLOU's Aqua-E series provides scalable solutions starting at 233kWh, with a 418kWh model already in development.

CLOU continues to deepen its presence in the Americas, expand into European markets, and accelerate its global reach into emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. With subsidiaries in Dallas, Texas, and Germany, CLOU is strategically positioned to serve its growing international customer base.

SOURCE CLOU Electronics Co., Ltd.