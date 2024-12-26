(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mazda Production and Sales Results for November 2024 TOKYO, Dec 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2024 are summarized below. I. Production





Breakdown November 2024 Jan - Nov 2024 Units YoYChange (%) Units YoYChange (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 59,458 -19.2 687,080 -11.1 Total 59,458 -19.2 687,080 -11.1

OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 41,020 +1.5 423,456 +11.8 Total 41,020 +1.5 423,456 +11.8

GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 100,478 -11.9 1,110,536 -3.5 Total 100,478 -11.9 1,110,536 -3.5



1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in November 2024 decreased 19.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

Domestic production of key models in November 2024

CX-5: 22,835 units (down 36.3% year on year) MAZDA3: 9,313 units (up 12.8%) CX-30: 7,548 units (down 12.0%)



2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in November 2024 increased 1.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in November 2024]

CX-30: 12,977 units (up 1.7% year on year) CX-50: 9,778 units (up 27.9%) MAZDA2: 4,567 units (up 11.0%)



II. Domestic Sales



Breakdown November 2024 Jan - Nov 2024 Units YoYChange (%) Units YoYChange (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 11,916 -3.2 121,783 -22.0 Commercial Vehicles 876 -3.7 9,421 -15.6

Registration Total 9,791 -7.1 96,232 -28.1 Micro-mini Total 3,001 +11.8 34,972 +4.6 Total 12,792 -3.3 131,204 -21.5



Mazda's domestic sales volume in November 2024 decreased 3.3% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles's registered vehicle market share was 3.9% (down 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.3% total market share (up 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in November 2024]

CX-80: 2,225 units

MAZDA2: 1,788 units (up 20.6% year on year) CX-5: 1,646 units (down 18.1%)



III. Exports



Breakdown November 2024 Jan - Nov 2024 Units YoYChange (%) Units YoYChange (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 51,692 -16.7 597,349 -8.0

North America 20,100 -23.7 252,878 -3.7 Europe 9,799 -44.4 129,955 -24.8 Oceania 5,272 +8.9 58,408 -7.0 Others 16,521 +24.8 156,108 +3.4 Total 51,692 -16.7 597,349 -8.0



Mazda's export volume in November 2024 decreased 16.7% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and North America.

Exports of key models in November 2024

CX-5: 22,730 units (down 28.4% year on year) MAZDA3: 7,837 units (up 19.5%) CX-30: 6,927 units (up 11.6%)



IV. Global Sales



Breakdown November 2024 Jan - Nov 2024 Units YoYChange (%) Units YoYChange (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 12,792 -3.3 131,204 -21.5

U.S.A 33,422 +20.6 388,587 +20.0

China 8,516 -0.4 73,692 -2.3

Europe 12,604 -16.6 159,867 -6.9

Others 44,585 +13.9 416,626 +4.9 Overseas Sales 99,127 +9.5 1,038,772 +7.3 Total 111,919 +7.9 1,169,976 +3.1



Mazda's global sales volume in November 2024 increased 7.9% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in November 2024]

CX-5: 28,217 units (up 1.2% year on year) CX-30: 19,576 units (up 19.6%) MAZDA3: 14,781 units (down 14.0%)

(1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

(2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

(3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

