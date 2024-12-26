Mazda Production And Sales Results For November 2024
Mazda Production and Sales Results for November 2024
TOKYO, Dec 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
Breakdown
November 2024
Jan - Nov 2024
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
Passenger Vehicles
| 59,458
| -19.2
| 687,080
| -11.1
Total
| 59,458
| -19.2
| 687,080
| -11.1
|
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
Passenger Vehicles
| 41,020
| +1.5
| 423,456
| +11.8
Total
| 41,020
| +1.5
| 423,456
| +11.8
|
GLOBAL PRODUCTION
Passenger Vehicles
| 100,478
| -11.9
| 1,110,536
| -3.5
Total
| 100,478
| -11.9
| 1,110,536
| -3.5
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in November 2024 decreased 19.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
Domestic production of key models in November 2024
| CX-5:
| 22,835 units
| (down 36.3% year on year)
| MAZDA3:
| 9,313 units
| (up 12.8%)
| CX-30:
| 7,548 units
| (down 12.0%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in November 2024 increased 1.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in November 2024]
| CX-30:
| 12,977 units
| (up 1.7% year on year)
| CX-50:
| 9,778 units
| (up 27.9%)
| MAZDA2:
| 4,567 units
| (up 11.0%)
II. Domestic Sales
Breakdown
November 2024
Jan - Nov 2024
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
DOMESTIC SALES
Passenger Vehicles
| 11,916
| -3.2
| 121,783
| -22.0
Commercial Vehicles
| 876
| -3.7
| 9,421
| -15.6
|
Registration Total
| 9,791
| -7.1
| 96,232
| -28.1
Micro-mini Total
| 3,001
| +11.8
| 34,972
| +4.6
Total
| 12,792
| -3.3
| 131,204
| -21.5
Mazda's domestic sales volume in November 2024 decreased 3.3% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles's registered vehicle market share was 3.9% (down 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.3% total market share (up 0.1 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in November 2024]
| CX-80:
| 2,225 units
|
| MAZDA2:
| 1,788 units
| (up 20.6% year on year)
| CX-5:
| 1,646 units
| (down 18.1%)
III. Exports
Breakdown
November 2024
Jan - Nov 2024
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
EXPORTS
Passenger Vehicles
| 51,692
| -16.7
| 597,349
| -8.0
|
North America
| 20,100
| -23.7
| 252,878
| -3.7
Europe
| 9,799
| -44.4
| 129,955
| -24.8
Oceania
| 5,272
| +8.9
| 58,408
| -7.0
Others
| 16,521
| +24.8
| 156,108
| +3.4
Total
| 51,692
| -16.7
| 597,349
| -8.0
Mazda's export volume in November 2024 decreased 16.7% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and North America.
Exports of key models in November 2024
| CX-5:
| 22,730 units
| (down 28.4% year on year)
| MAZDA3:
| 7,837 units
| (up 19.5%)
| CX-30:
| 6,927 units
| (up 11.6%)
IV. Global Sales
Breakdown
November 2024
Jan - Nov 2024
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
GLOBAL SALES
Domestic Sales
| 12,792
| -3.3
| 131,204
| -21.5
| U.S.A
| 33,422
| +20.6
| 388,587
| +20.0
| China
| 8,516
| -0.4
| 73,692
| -2.3
| Europe
| 12,604
| -16.6
| 159,867
| -6.9
| Others
| 44,585
| +13.9
| 416,626
| +4.9
Overseas Sales
| 99,127
| +9.5
| 1,038,772
| +7.3
Total
| 111,919
| +7.9
| 1,169,976
| +3.1
Mazda's global sales volume in November 2024 increased 7.9% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in November 2024]
| CX-5:
| 28,217 units
| (up 1.2% year on year)
| CX-30:
| 19,576 units
| (up 19.6%)
| MAZDA3:
| 14,781 units
| (down 14.0%)
(1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
(2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
(3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
Source: mazda
