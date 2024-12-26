BJP, Shiv Sena Slam Congress Over Map 'Distortion' Issue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The BJP and Shiv Sena have launched a sharp attack on the Party over allegations of displaying a distorted map of India at its centenary celebrations of the 1924 Belagavi session on Thursday.

The map reportedly showed PoK as part of Pakistan, prompting accusations of treason and anti-national behaviour. Congress, however, has strongly denied the allegations, calling them motivated.

The BJP claimed that the banners depicted PoK as part of Pakistan, sparking outrage.

The issue sparked a war of words among prominent leaders. BJP leader C. Narayanaswamy questioned the Congress' historical decisions, saying,“Tell me, what did Nehruji do? How much land did we give to China? Nehruji said nothing can grow on that land. Now they've left PoK and other territories out of India's map for others to claim.”

Former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said,“In 1947, Congress divided India and still holds such views. It has already been passed in Parliament that PoJK belongs to us, yet Congress leaders go to Pakistan seeking support. This is a national crime.”

Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde alleged,“Congress has now become a Muslim party and handed over Kashmir to Pakistan. Such anti-national acts should face legal proceedings.”

Congress, however, strongly denied the allegations, terming them baseless and part of the BJP's diversion tactics. Ravinder Sharma, Chief Spokesperson of Congress, said,“Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, is an integral part of India. These statements by the BJP are nothing but a ploy to distract attention and divert people. The Congress has a long history of sacrifices for the nation, promoting unity and diversity. BJP should answer first for disrespecting Ambedkar.”

Earlier in the day, the BJP, through its social media handle, stated,“It is truly an act of treason that Congress members have distorted India's map in the name of Gandhi Bharat. The banners displayed in Belagavi stand as proof that Congress is ready to engage in vile acts for personal gain and appeasement politics.”

Karnataka BJP leaders also demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah take immediate action against those responsible.

The controversy comes as the Congress celebrates the 100-year milestone of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the 1924 Belagavi session. The mega celebrations, scheduled for December 26 and 27, have now sparked a political storm after the controversy broke out.