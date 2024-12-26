Bafleh Jewellery Honored With Prestigious PRIMA DUTA AWARD By The Government Of Indonesia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – [Date] – Bafleh Jewellery is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the esteemed PRIMA DUTA AWARD by the of Indonesia in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the jewellery industry. The award was presented in a prestigious ceremony attended by distinguished guests, including the Ambassador of Indonesia, who made a special trip from Abu Dhabi to personally honor the brand.

The PRIMA DUTA AWARD is a prestigious accolade presented by the Indonesian government to organizations and individuals who have made significant strides in fostering trade, culture, and strong bilateral relations between Indonesia and the international community. Bafleh Jewellery's commitment to excellence, craftsmanship, and innovation in the jewellery sector has earned it this remarkable distinction.

The award was received by Mr. Ramesh Vira, Chairman, and Mr. Chirag Vira, Managing Director of Bafleh Jewellers. Both leaders expressed their gratitude for the recognition and shared their pride in the achievement.

Mr. Ramesh Vira, Chairman of Bafleh Jewellers, said, 'We are extremely humbled and honored to receive the PRIMA DUTA AWARD. This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. We are grateful for the continued support from our customers, partners, and friends, and we look forward to building even stronger relationships with Indonesia and the global community.'

Mr. Chirag Vira, Managing Director of Bafleh Jewellers, added, 'This award is a significant milestone for us and a reflection of our commitment to excellence and quality in the jewellery industry. We remain dedicated to strengthening our ties with Indonesia and expanding our footprint in international markets.'

The event also marked the strengthening of ties between Bafleh Jewellery and Indonesia, as the brand continues to expand its presence in international markets. The Ambassador of Indonesia played a pivotal role in making the award ceremony a memorable occasion, highlighting the close cultural and economic ties between Indonesia and the UAE.

Bafleh Jewellery has long been a trusted name in the UAE's luxury jewellery market, known for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs. This prestigious award is a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence and its growing influence in the global jewellery industry.