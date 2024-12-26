(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Balad Beast is set to make a grand return in its third edition in 2025, once again transforming the antique streets and vibrant markets of Al-Balad into a live canvas of music, art, and culture. On January 30th and 31st, 2025, visitors will converge in this UNESCO World Heritage-listed district for a two-day celebration that elevates the festival’s legacy as a cultural crossroad, spotlighting a diverse array of genres, adventures, and immersive artistic experiences.



A Global Music Lineup



This year’s Balad Beast promises a diverse blend of globally acclaimed superstars and emerging talents in rap, soul, pop, electronic, and beyond. The 2025 headliners include:



Day one will feature some of the biggest names in the industry, Grammy-winning 21 Savage, Atlanta rap star Gunna, JID, and 2020 Mercury Album of the year winner Michael Kiwanuka. As well as regional artists such as Disco Misr from Egypt, and local talents DISH DASH, Gazi, Saoud and Varoo.



Day two will feature Hip-hop icon Wiz Khalifah, infamous producer Metro Boomin, Hats & Klaps, and all the way from Canada Ghostly Kisses with her ethereal pop, and the all-female Saudi rock band Seera.



Cultural Immersion and Creative Exchange

Beyond the music, Balad Beast presents a holistic cultural experience that invites attendees to engage with Al-Balad’s rich past while looking toward the future. Expanding on previous editions, the 2025 festival will feature:



Immersive Art Installations: Contemporary artists and designers will reimagine Al-Balad’s historic architecture with cutting-edge projections, large-scale sculptures, and interactive artworks.



Reflecting Balad Beast’s mission to foster cross-cultural understanding, the festival supports local businesses, artisans, and nonprofits. Through partnerships with community organizations, it aims to uplift local talent, promote sustainability, and ensure a positive long-term impact on Al-Balad’s cultural landscape.



Balad Beast is more than just a festival—it’s a convergence of voices, perspectives, and artistic expressions that transcend borders. With its 2025 edition, Balad Beast aspires to encourage meaningful dialogue, cultivate new creative bonds, and inspire future generations to cherish and reinvent cultural traditions.



“We are coming back to Balad with really exciting experiences. Fresh music with new and returning acts, and as always, otherworldly immersive experiences inspired by our past, present and future” said Ahmed Alammary (Baloo), MDLBEAST’s Chief Creative Officer.



Balad Beast is part of MDLBEAST's lineup of unique venue events, aligning with the company’s promise of delivering unforgettable experiences in iconic locations. To ensure the safety of historic sites, MDLBEAST is committed to conducting sound tests and strategically placed stages to protect buildings from sound impact.



For more details on the Balad Experience, GA and VIP ticket packages, and the full lineup, please visit .



