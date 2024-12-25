(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Dec. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caj Africa Releases the analytical report on Syria's 2024 socialist dynamics. The fall of Bashar al-Assad's in Syria has marked a significant geopolitical shift in the Middle East, reshaping power dynamics and raising critical questions about the country's future. With the rise of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as the new ruling authority, discussions about the future of Russian military presence in Syria have gained international attention.





In a recent BBC interview, Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, highlighted the longstanding strategic partnership between Syria and Russia. He suggested the possibility of continuing military cooperation, reinforcing the importance of Russia's two key military bases in the region. These bases serve as pivotal assets for Moscow's influence in the Mediterranean and Africa.

While some European officials hope the new Syrian government will move to reduce Russian influence, analysts argue that Moscow's presence might play a stabilizing role in the current political landscape.

Evolving Dynamics in Russian-Syrian Relations

Experts note that Russia has consistently demonstrated an ability to engage pragmatically with diverse groups globally. Examples include its interactions with the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Houthis in Yemen. In Syria, a notable shift in Russian rhetoric is evident, with HTS now being referred to in Russian media as an "armed opposition group" rather than a "terrorist organization."

This pragmatic approach extends to diplomatic symbols: within hours of Damascus' fall, the Syrian embassy in Moscow replaced its flag with that of the opposition. Analysts suggest this adaptability could foster future collaboration between Moscow and HTS, grounded in mutual interests.

Collaboration between Russia and HTS could benefit both sides. For HTS, such an arrangement may help secure international legitimacy, reduce dependence on Turkey, and counter U.S. support for Kurdish and tribal groups in northern and eastern Syria. For Russia, maintaining its influence in Syria would bolster its strategic presence in the region and support its broader geopolitical goals.

Furthermore, analysts suggest Russia could act as a mediator between Syria and Israel, addressing complex issues such as territorial disputes over the Golan Heights and the destruction of remaining Syrian military capabilities.

The European Union has expressed concern about Russia's continued military presence in Syria. However, analysts argue that Moscow's role could align with Europe's broader security interests. The fall of the Assad regime has created new challenges for Syria, including state-building, managing territorial disputes, and addressing extremist threats.

The release of political prisoners and individuals with potential links to radical groups raises security concerns for both the Middle East and Europe. This situation complicates Europe's aspirations for the return of Syrian refugees and suggests a potential increase in migration pressures.

In this context, Russia's experience in counterterrorism and its potential to stabilize regions under HTS influence could contribute to regional stability, indirectly benefiting European security.

The presence of Russian forces in Syria is not merely a matter of strategic interest for Moscow; it also has implications for the stability of the broader international community. As Syria navigates the challenges of rebuilding its governance structures and addressing regional tensions, Russia's role could prove instrumental in shaping the country's future.

