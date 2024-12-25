Psychological Support Group Formed For Families Of Plane Crash Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A dedicated psychological support group has been established to assist families impacted by the tragic crash of an AZAL passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny flight, Azernews reports.

The group is actively working at Baku airport, while some of its members have traveled to Aktau to provide on-site assistance. In addition, an emergency medical team remains on standby at the airport to address any immediate needs.

Moreover, a volunteer support group from the“Regional Development” Public Union has also been mobilized to extend further assistance to affected families during this difficult time.