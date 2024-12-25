Psychological Support Group Formed For Families Of Plane Crash Victims
Date
12/25/2024 10:09:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
A dedicated psychological support group has been established to
assist families impacted by the tragic crash of an AZAL passenger
plane on the Baku-Grozny flight, Azernews
reports.
The group is actively working at Baku airport, while some of its
members have traveled to Aktau to provide on-site assistance. In
addition, an emergency medical team remains on standby at the
airport to address any immediate needs.
Moreover, a volunteer support group from the“Regional
Development” Public Union has also been mobilized to extend further
assistance to affected families during this difficult time.
MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109029713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.