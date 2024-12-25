Press Service Of President Of Azerbaijan Releases Statement Regarding CIS Meeting And Plane Crash
12/25/2024 5:10:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan has issued a
statement regarding the recent AZAL plane crash,
Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev, who was en route to the Russian
Federation to participate in the informal summit of CIS heads of
state in St. Petersburg, was informed of the incident while in
Russian airspace. Upon learning about the crash, the President
immediately instructed his flight to return to Azerbaijan.
While still on the plane, President Aliyev issued directives to
relevant state bodies to thoroughly investigate the causes of the
accident and take urgent measures.
The President is personally overseeing all matters related to
the crash.
