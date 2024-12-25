'Not In Holiday Spirit': Donald Trump's AI Pick David Sacks Shuts Down Angst Against Sriram Krishnan Again

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several people have been hitting out at Sriram Krishnan after he was nominated as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence for Donald Trump's upcoming administration. And David Sacks, White House AI and Czar nominee has been trying to shut all the angst against Sriram Krishnan.

David Sacks, on Christmas Day, took to his X account to back Sriram Krishna after a user questioned“ Did any of y'all vote for this Indian(Krishnan) to run America?” The Czar nominee said the were just not in the holiday spirit, and were getting more crude.

“Sriram has been a U.S. citizen for a decade. He's not“running America.” He's advising on A.I. policy. He will have no influence over U.S. immigration policy. These attacks have become crude, and not in the holiday spirit. I'm signing off now. Have a merry Christmas,” David Sacks wrote on X.

Netizens support David Sacks and Sriram Krishnan

David Sacks post has amassed a million views, as netizens also garnered their support for the Donald Trump nominated Senior Policy Advisor for AI.

"Sriram is brilliant, kind and the person USA wants for the job." commented one user.

“ Indian Americans are there because of their talent & hard work. Remember they are always harmless & 6% of income tax of USA comes from they. Merry Christmas,” added a second person.

When Sriram Krishnan was called a“career leftist”

This is not the first time that Sriram Krishnan is facing backlash. Earlier, David Sacks had hit back at Laura Loomer, a journalist and activist, who had branded Sriram Krishnan, the Indian-American AI Policy Advisor, a“career leftist.”