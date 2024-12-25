Audfly To Showcase Latest Screen Directional Sound Technology At CES 2025, Redefining The Audio Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience immersive, personalized with Audfly's Focusound Screen® integrated into a laptop, delivering clear, directional sound directly to the user.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Audfly Technology, a company specializing in directional sound solutions, will present its latest advancements at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Known for its development of directional sound technologies, Audfly will introduce a range of devices, including all-in-one computers and laptops, integrated with its proprietary Focusound Screen® technology.Among the key products Audfly will present are the world's first all-in-one computers and laptops equipped with Focusound Screen® technology. This technology uses a transparent film that emits directional sound directly from the screen, enabling clear and private audio for the user without the need for external speakers or headphones. This results in a focused listening experience, minimizing sound leakage and interference for others in the same environment.In addition to consumer devices, Audfly will demonstrate the application of its directional sound technology in various commercial and smart home environments. These solutions are designed to enhance productivity in office settings and provide private, clear sound in public or shared spaces.“We believe that directional sound technology has the potential to change the way we interact with audio. At CES 2025, we will show how our technology can offer more focused, personalized audio experiences,” said Mao, R&D Director at Audfly Technology.CES 2025, one of the leading global technology events, will be held from January 7th to 10th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Audfly will exhibit its latest directional sound solutions at Booth No. 51759, Venetian Hall 2F.About Audfly TechnologyFounded in 2015, Audfly Technology is a leader in the development of focus sound technologies. The company is focused on integrating directional sound into smart devices, improving user experiences in both personal and professional settings. Audfly continues to innovate in audio technologies, with a commitment to delivering precise, immersive sound solutions that cater to a range of use cases.

