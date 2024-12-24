Breaking Through With Strength, Leading The Future: Engineai Launches The PM01 Humanoid Robot

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Recently, the leading brand in humanoid robots, EngineAI Robotics, has once again made significant strides following the successful launch of the SE01. They have meticulously developed the lightweight, highly dynamic, and fully open universal embodied intelligent robot, the PM01, which will officially begin its global sales journey on December 24. EngineAI has prepared two options for customers: a commercial version and an educational version.

EngineAI has also announced important news: from now until March 31, 2025, both the commercial and educational versions will be available at a unified price of 88,000 yuan (during this specific period, customers purchasing the commercial version will automatically receive upgrade rights to the educational version). With its comprehensive performance and outstanding cost-effectiveness, the PM01 is expected to spark a new wave of market excitement and intense competition within the embodied intelligence industry.







Outstanding Product Performance: Crafting a Technological Masterpiece

The PM01 stands at a height of 1.38 meters, weighs approximately 40 kg, features 24 degrees of freedom, and has a movement speed of 2 m/s. Its waist can rotate 320 degrees, allowing it to perform a wide range of complex movements, with both mechanical gait and humanoid natural gait walking modes. Based on an end-to-end neural network solution, the PM01 utilizes advanced optical motion capture technology to accurately collect vast amounts of human motion data. Through reinforcement learning and imitation learning, its humanoid capabilities rival those of the flagship model SE01, while also demonstrating excellent adaptability to various complex environments.







Compared to the previous generation research and education platform, the SA01, the PM01 offers better open-source capabilities, higher compatibility, stronger dynamic performance, more robust power, and more stable hardware. With the support of an X86 architecture-based computing suite and NVIDIA Jetson Orin high-performance modules, the PM01 meets the research needs of more developers, enabling cross-platform algorithm deployment and verification for diverse practical applications.







Notably, the PM01 innovatively adopts a smart control interface inspired by Iron Man, serving as its interactive core screen, integrating various intelligent interactive functions. Users can quickly connect with the robot by simply touching the screen, issuing commands instantly and displaying information clearly. This ingenious design allows users to easily control the robot's powerful functions, experiencing the unique charm and limitless possibilities brought by cutting-edge technology.







Strong Corporate Strength: Solidifying Industry Leadership

EngineAI's achievements stem from its top-notch technical team and relentless pursuit of quality. From late July to late December 2024, three models were launched consecutively and received positive feedback, showcasing its R&D capabilities. By pioneering an end-to-end neural network solution and tackling the challenge of“natural gait,” EngineAI has distinguished itself in the competitive landscape. As one of the few companies capable of developing high-performance power joints in-house, EngineAI leverages advanced algorithms and self-developed modules to create quality products and provide exceptional experiences. Its elite team of 48 collaborates closely and operates efficiently, completing nearly a hundred units' delivery tasks in just five months, creating impressive“EngineAI speed” and“EngineAI efficiency.”







At the same time, EngineAI adheres to the philosophy of“true open-source,”“gathering ecosystems,” and“promoting evolution,” contributing to technological innovation across the industry and gaining widespread respect and recognition. The global launch of the PM01 further enhances EngineAI's product matrix, taking a solid step toward achieving full-size, all-scenario coverage in humanoid robots and laying a strong foundation for large-scale development in 2025. In the future, EngineAI will continue to drive innovation, refine its product matrix, and focus on the development and refinement of embodied intelligence, delving into artificial intelligence scenario solutions, from the design and development of the hardware to exploring the embodied and cognitive aspects, linking, building, and serving ecosystems, training specialized models, enhancing the probability of intelligent emergence, and advancing the arrival of the AGI era.