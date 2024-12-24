India Sends Astronaut To Moon In 2040
Date
12/24/2024 3:11:59 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
India has launched an ambitious space program aimed at landing
an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040, Azernews
reports.
"When we celebrate the 100th anniversary of our independence,
the Indian flag will fly on the Moon. Our astronaut will go there,
plant it, and return safely. This will happen in 2040," said the
official.
"For the first time in the history of our space program, we have
a vision for the next 25 years," the ISRO chief added.
According to him, as part of this roadmap, India plans to
establish its own space station within the next 10 years. The
precursor to this will be the launch of the space station module in
2028, which will pave the way for its full operational
deployment.
Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tasked the Indian
Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with creating the first Indian
habitable space station by 2035 and landing astronauts on the Moon
by 2040. Modi also called for the development of programs to launch
an orbital station to Venus and a landing module to Mars.
MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109028291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.