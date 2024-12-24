Third Christmas During War: Zelensky Congratulated Ukrainians And Wished Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Ukrainians on the upcoming Christmas. In his address, he recalled the fate of the composer Mykola Leontovych, who gave the world“Shchedryk.” He also pointed out the true intentions of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

This is reported on the website of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians. Today we are side by side. We will not get lost. Live or in our minds, we will congratulate each other, call our parents, kiss our children, hug our relatives, remember our own. In person, at a distance, or in our hearts, Ukrainians are together today. And as long as we do this, evil has no chance,” the President said.

He emphasized that“our unity and warmth towards each other is the true spirit of Christmas. Its unique atmosphere that we will keep inside us no matter what. And we will share it with those around us.”

Video: OPU

Recalling the composer Mykola Leontovych, Zelensky noted that he had lived and worked for several years in the town that is now called Pokrovsk.

“He taught music to children here, created a choir and wrote the second edition of“Shchedryk” there, which is heard in every corner of the world these days. Thus, the Ukrainian gave the world the musical spirit of Christmas,” the President said in his greetings.

In Lviv, families of prisoners of war held rallies to remind of those who will spendin torture

He wished that every person in the world would remember Ukraine when hearing“Shchedryk”.“The way we are fighting today for the main symbol of this holiday - for the hope and victory of life. On our land, in every city, in every town, including Pokrovsk,” Zelensky said.

In his greetings, the President also reminded of the true intentions of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

“All we need is to live peacefully on our land, to see the sun, our sky, and the Christmas star in it, not Iranian“Shaheds” and Russian missiles. But some people are“bored and lack excitement.” These words are proof of how far they are from God, from Christianity, from real faith. And this is proof why their bondage and darkness are losing. We know this. The world knows it,” the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Oneve, Zelensky speaks with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

As Ukrinform reported, on December 25, Christians of the Western and Eastern rites will celebrate Christmas together in Ukraine.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church switched to the New Julian calendar on September 1, 2023. So now most church dates are celebrated 13 days earlier.

Photo: OP