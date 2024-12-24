Helical IT Solutions Launches Helical Insight 5.2.2 : Focus On Advance Embedded Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Open Source Business Intelligence

Helical Insight 5.2.2 debuts with session-less embedded analytics, dynamic emails, flat file/API support, custom palettes, and 80% faster filters.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Helical IT Solutions is excited to unveil Helical Insight 5.2.2, the latest iteration of its cutting-edge Open Source Business Intelligence (BI) platform. This release reinforces Helical Insight's position as a cost-effective, versatile, and powerful alternative to mainstream BI tools like Power BI, Tableau, and QuickSight.Helical Insight continues to champion the democratization of analytics by providing unparalleled flexibility, flat-rate pricing, and flexible deployment options. Designed to eliminate the limitations of traditional licensing models, the platform enables businesses to scale their analytics capabilities without incurring escalating costs. With its intuitive browser-based interface, Helical Insight empowers internal teams and external clients alike to seamlessly adopt self-service analytics.Version 5.2.2 is having a focus on session-less embedded analytics with advanced security, focusing towards product based companie's who are looking to empower their product with advanced analytics.Emailing and email scheduling capabilities have been enhanced with introduction to a lot of dynamic variables, like date, time, filter values, report name, user, etc, which can be used in subject and body of email. Further, there are direct options introduced to connect to various kind of flat files like Google Sheet, Excel, CSV etc. Further API and JSON as a datasource is also introduced.For users looking to create aesthetically good looking reports, color palette and custom color palette is introduced. Multiple more charts properties have also been introduced which includes sub chart option for zoom in zoom out, custom map icons, data labels customization etc allowing extensive control.At the dashboard level, few more options are introduced which includes free floater component for filters which allows to put filter at any position, reset button option, drill through with full screen option, drop down with custom value based actions, border property with multi select etc.On the performance side, filter values selection has seen a performance improvement by more than 80%.In today's dynamic business environment, Business Intelligence (BI) has become indispensable for fostering data-driven decision-making. Industry reports from Fortune Business Insights project significant growth in the global BI market, expected to rise from $24.05 billion in 2021 to $43.03 billion by 2028, with a robust CAGR of 8.7%. However, despite this growth potential, BI adoption remains modest, with only 26% of organizations currently utilizing these tools, according to 360Suite. As smaller businesses increasingly turn to BI to gain a competitive edge, Helical Insight is uniquely positioned to support this transition, empowering organizations of all sizes to harness their data and transform it into meaningful, actionable insights.For media inquiries or further information, please contact us at .... To learn more about the product, visit:Register here for a free trial and download the enterprise version. The free open-source community version can be downloaded from github.

Avinash

Helical IT Solutions Private Limited

+91 78939 47676

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.