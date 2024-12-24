Celebrating The 25Th Anniversary And The Expansion Of The Ideal Scientology Mission Of Bergamo

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) BERGAMO, Italy, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Nestled between Lake Como and Lake Iseo in the north of Italy, the city of Bergamo is an architectural gem of medieval charm and breathtaking beauty. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, its landmarks take visitors on a journey through history, from the 12th-century Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore to the famous 16th-century walls that surround the upper city, through the museum that honors the beloved operas of Bergamo's own Gaetano Donizetti, to today's trendy bistros, bakeries and gelaterias. And in the heart of the city are the expanded new facilities of the Ideal Church of Scientology Mission of Bergamo .







PHOTO CAPTION: Celebrating the anniversary and expansion of the Ideal Scientology Mission of Bergamo.

Scientology Missions form the vanguard of the Scientology religion, providing the full array of basic and introductory Scientology services and Scientology auditing (spiritual counseling). The Ideal Church of Scientology Mission in Bergamo is designed to serve as the physical embodiment of Scientology technology in helping all to attain spiritual freedom.

It was a joyous Sunday afternoon, November 10, when community leaders and parishioners celebrated the anniversary and expansion of the Ideal Church of Scientology Mission of Bergamo.

Those joining Mission Director Marta Riva for this milestone celebration included Ms. Nilupa Warnakulasooriya, Representative of the Sri Lanka North Italy Community; Mr. Franco Ravaglioli, Vice President of the Universal Peace Federation of Italy; Mr. Daniel Sigua, Founder and CEO of TCG News Italia; and Mr. Gabriele Riva, an intercultural advocate and a lieutenant of the Alpini, an elite mountain infantry corps of the Italian Army known for its volunteerism and humanitarian activities.

Stepping to the podium, Ms. Warnakulasooriya thanked the mission for helping her achieve her humanitarian objectives. She spoke of her passion for ensuring Sri Lankan children living in Italy can adapt to the culture and thrive in their new home. Growing up in a foreign culture can be daunting. Children have to contend with customs and struggle with a new language, which can set them apart and create friction. When Ms. Warnakulasooriya discovered L. Ron Hubbard's The Way to Happiness she found the practical skills and moral values that can prepare these youths to become the leaders of tomorrow.“L. Ron Hubbard provided a great gift by giving us The Way to Happiness,” she said,“a gift that allows us to create harmony and respect among people of all races, religions, ages and genders.”

Vice President of Universal Peace Federation of Italy Mr. Franco Ravaglioli believes in the unique and essential role religions play in promoting a world of lasting peace in which people of all nationalities, ethnicities and cultures can live together in harmony.“I appreciate the Scientologists I've come to know-they are open, willing to work together, and committed to creating real change. We will continue together on this path to create a better world,” he said,“for I believe that one day, we can achieve what Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard envisioned with the Aims of Scientology: 'A world without insanity, without criminals and without war.' In other words, a world of peace.”

TCG News Italia CEO Mr. Daniel Sigua is dedicated to the human rights of the Latin American diaspora in Italy.“Today, we have a community that is more aware and educated about human rights, thanks to your Spanish-language resources and materials promoting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.” He thanked the Church for its firm commitment to promoting values of unity and collaboration.“Thanks to your support, we will be able to carry out important initiatives for human rights and the growth of our community.”

The final speaker, Lt. Riva, has long served in the Alpini's legendary Giulia Mountain Brigade.“Those experiences-despite their hardships-have remained with me for a lifetime,” he said.“In the early 1980s, I was offered the opportunity to host 40 young university students from the Philippines who were touring around the world. In my small hamlet of about 1,000 people, convincing my fellow villagers to open their homes and hearts to strangers from a country so different from ours was a feat. But hospitality and generosity are values we lived by back then-values that, sadly, have faded over the years, even in my own little town.”

Last winter, after the long interruption of the pandemic, the students from the Filipino choir reached out again, and Mr. Riva turned to the Scientology Mission of Bergamo.

“It is thanks to all of you-your willingness, your help, and your incredible efficiency-that this choir was able to perform here in Bergamo. They sang in honor of the many families touched by the pandemic, families who have shown strength and resilience. This experience brought new life to my village. I want to express my deepest gratitude for the Church of Scientology's invaluable role as a champion of 'cooperation between different cultures for the common good.'”

Mission director Marta Riva shared a brief history of her Mission, its services, and its humanitarian goals.“The 2020 pandemic was one of the hardest times our city ever experienced,” she said.“Our staff and parishioners immediately responded to help the many families affected by the tragedy. Today, our Scientology community has grown to such an extent that we needed to expand our premises, where we stand ready to serve not only Scientologists but all of Bergamo.”

Visitors to the Ideal Bergamo Mission are welcome to tour the Public Information Display, featuring multimedia presentations of the basic beliefs and practices of Dianetics and Scientology as well as the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.

As an Ideal Church of Scientology Mission, Bergamo is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services. These include the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life-such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.

The Mission also offers seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr. Hubbard's watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health , the bestselling book that reveals the source of one's nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior-the reactive mind-and how to conquer it.

Additionally, the Mission provides spiritual counseling, known as auditing , and the Purification Program , developed by Mr. Hubbard to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins.

November 10 also saw the Grand Opening of the new Ideal Church of Scientology Mission of McMinnville, Oregon, and the Ideal Scientology Mission of Chiayi, Taiwan. It was followed on November 16, with the Grand Opening of the Ideal Scientology Missions of Taichung, Taiwan, and Santo André, Brazil. The new Ideal Scientology Mission of Osaka, Japan, will open on November 30. Many more Ideal Scientology Missions are planned across North and South America, Europe and Asia in the coming year.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. Mr. David Miscavige is the Scientology religion's ecclesiastical leader . The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

