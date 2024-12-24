(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Wing and DoorDash to launch drone delivery service at Dallas-Fort Worth malls

December 24, 2024 by David Edwards

Santa won't be the only one flying through the skies with boxes full of goodies this holiday season.

Commercial drone specialist Wing is excited to announce that it's partnering with DoorDash and Brookfield Properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, offering ultra-fast drone delivery from local malls just in time for the holidays.

Launching at Brookfield Properties' Stonebriar Centre in Frisco and Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, this will be a first-of-its-kind service for American shopping malls. More than 50 merchants will be available for drone delivery through the DoorDash app.

Wing's highly automated drones can deliver items and meals to doorsteps in as little as 15 minutes. The drones can navigate to the delivery location at a speed of 65 mph and a cruising height of about 150 feet before safely lowering the delivery to the ground.

Wing has been operating in the US for the past 5 years, and has completed more than 400,000 commercial deliveries worldwide. Beginning today, when DoorDash customers with an eligible address in Dallas-Fort Worth place a qualifying order in the DoorDash app, they will see the option to have their items delivered by drone on the checkout page.

Once they select drone delivery and place their order, it will be prepared, packaged and delivered via a Wing drone. To see if your address is eligible, visit wing/doordash .

Wing's partnership with DoorDash is guided by the shared goal of providing customers with the convenience and speed of air deliveries for the local products and brands they know and love. This partnership expansion follows pilot programs in Melbourne, Australia and Christiansburg, Virginia.

The expansion is also made possible by a partnership with Brookfield Properties, a global leader in real estate management. Brookfield Properties is one of the only operators in the world able to curate, evolve and reimagine today's thriving malls and 1/2 customer experience.

Through a novel partnership with Wing, Brookfield Properties will trial ways to incorporate drone delivery into its shopping centers. The goal is to enable businesses to take advantage of previously underutilized spaces – such as rooftops or excess parking – in order to reach more customers at home via drone delivery.

Katie Kurtz, senior vice president of business development at Brookfield Properties, says:“We are proud to be the first landlord to provide drone delivery as another avenue to help our tenants serve our communities.

“We're committed to meeting the changing needs of the ways people shop. Brookfield Properties has a strong track record of evolving our assets and leading ahead of the curve in retail.”