DC Torque Tool Market Set For Significant Growth, Reaching $9.16B By 2034

Furniture and Medical Device Assembly Becoming Easier With DC Torque Tools: Fact. MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Based on the newly published report by Fact, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global DC torque tool market is estimated to reach US$ 5.25 billion in 2024. The market is further analyzed to advance at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2024 and 2034.Due to their widespread use in several sectors and their adaptability, DC torque instruments are in increased demand globally. From the automobile and aerospace industries to the electronics and renewable energy sectors, these precise devices have become crucial. The capacity of DC torque tools to generate accurate, constant torque with programmable settings is the reason for their increasing popularity. They are perfect for contemporary production processes because of their small size, increased efficiency, and data logging capabilities. More businesses are realizing the importance of these technologies for raising output, cutting down on mistakes, and guaranteeing quality.The ability of DC torque tools to work with digital systems puts them at the forefront of industrial innovation, particularly as companies throughout the world focus on automation and smart production. Due to their low air need, these tools are environmentally benign and in line with the rising environmental concerns. Thereby, the demand for DC torque tools is rising sharply due to a combination of accuracy, adaptability, and technical innovation.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global DC torque tool market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 9.16 billion by the year 2034 East Asia market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2024 and 2034.The North American region is projected to hold a market share of 28.6% in 2024 the end of 2034, the market in Mexico is analyzed to reach a valuation of US$ 204 million.The market in Japan is approximated to hold a share of 28.8% in the East Asia region by the end of 2034. Based on the power source, the cordless segment is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.95 billion in 2024.“Data logging capabilities and reduced fatigue is hiking the demand for DC torque tools around the world,” says a Fact analyst.IoT Technology is Revolutionizing Data Collection and Making DC Torque Tools More PopularIntegrating Internet of Things (IoT) technology makes data collecting and analysis possible in real-time. This improves quality control procedures and makes predictive maintenance possible. The torque accuracy is improved, mistakes are being decreased, and overall productivity is rising thanks to advanced sensors and machine learning algorithms. User comfort and fatigue reduction are also addressed by ergonomic designs that provide better weight distribution and vibration reduction. Moreover, longer operating hours are achieved via improved battery technology, which is essential for large-scale industrial applications.These days, several models have augmented reality interfaces that walk users through intricate construction procedures. Blockchain technology is also becoming popular for use in secure data recording, particularly in sectors with stringent regulatory requirements. The demand for DC torque tools is rising sharply due to these innovative capabilities, which are not only drawing in new users but also motivating current ones to upgrade.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-specific Information:As the globe moves toward automation, the market is expected to expand internationally. Due to their outstanding performance and annual product introductions, the US and Canadian markets have a significant market share in North America for DC torque tools.Because of the established industrial sector's transition to automation, the DC torque industry in the US is doing well. Industries are increasingly using DC torque tools to improve productivity and quality control as a result of the increased focus on improving manufacturing processes' accuracy and efficiency.The demand for DC torque tools in the US has been further boosted by Industry 4.0 efforts, which include the integration of digital technologies and real-time monitoring in industrial operations. The adoption of sophisticated torque tools has been fueled by this emphasis on digital transformation and smart manufacturing, which has resulted in the strong performance of the national market.The existence of aftermarkets in China is responsible for the rise in DC torque tool sales, which in turn has increased tool exports. Due to the growing need for precise and high-quality tools across a number of industries, including the automobile sector, China's aftermarket sector has opened up potential for the export of DC torque tools.Explore More Studies Published by Fact Research:Torque Sensor Market The torque sensor market is expected to grow from its projected US$ 8,601.2 million in 2024 to US$ 15,156.3 million in 2034. 