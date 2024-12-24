HM Shah Reviews Implementation Of New Criminal Laws In Uttarakhand

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to make efforts to fill the gaps in and other areas for implementation of the three new criminal laws in all stations of the state.

Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws in Uttarakhand, HM Shah reviewed the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, jails, courts, prosecution and forensics in Uttarakhand.

Emphasising on the use of technology, the Home Minister said that more than one forensic mobile van should be available in every district of the state.

He said that the Uttarakhand Chief Minister should review the progress of implementation of the three new laws every 15 days and the Chief Secretary and DGP once a week with the officials of all the departments concerned.

Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand, Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Director General of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) and several senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the State government were present in the meeting.

During the discussions, HM Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the three new criminal laws are becoming the protectors of civil rights and the basis of 'ease of justice'.

The Home Minister asked CM Dhami to implement the new criminal laws fully and across all parts of the state as soon as possible.

HM Shah said that the new laws are victim and citizen-centric and they need to be implemented promptly with this spirit.

The Union Home Minister said that the state government should give priority to the implementation of the new laws in all police stations and jails in areas where more FIRs are registered.

HM Shah said that for forensic visits, teams should be divided into three categories -- serious, normal and very normal -- so that resources can be utilised better.

Along with this, the Home Minister also emphasised that a protocol should be made to decide the designated place for video conferencing and the cameras installed at all places should be of excellent quality.

The Home Minister said that there should be regular and continuous monitoring of how many of the total Zero FIRs registered have been brought to justice and how many FIRs have been transferred to the states.

HM Shah suggested the Uttarakhand DGP to ensure that all the Superintendents of Police investigate the cases within the prescribed timelines.