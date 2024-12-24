Crosscut Ventures Welcomes Jon Ylvisaker As Partner To Lead New Energy Transition Investment Focus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With over 25 years of experience, Jon's role will advance Crosscut's frontier strategy, supporting founders from technological breakthrough to bankable-scale commercialization

Crosscut Ventures , an early-stage venture capital firm with deep roots in Southern California's tech ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Jon Ylvisaker as Partner. Bringing more than 25 years of investment experience, Jon will join Crosscut to accelerate the firm's growth and advance its commitment to scaling early stage frontier technology solutions in Crosscut fund six and beyond.

In his new role, Jon will lead Crosscut's investment strategy in frontier energy, power, and advanced manufacturing innovations, while also supporting follow-on investments and thesis-driven strategies for growth-stage frontier tech companies. Crosscut's approach emphasizes leveraging thesis-driven insights and targeted follow-on investments to scale portfolio leaders into market-defining companies. With a focus on transformative sectors, Crosscut identifies and supports groundbreaking technologies through both equity investments and select project finance opportunities. By accelerating commercial viability for standout companies, Jon will align his expertise in project infrastructure and finance with Crosscut's mission to develop transformative technologies into scalable, market-ready solutions.

"The energy and industrial revolution happening outside of Silicon Valley will mark a new era for venture that is increasingly focused on atoms-based solutions. This requires catalyzing the talent that sits at the heart of California's deep-rooted engineering ecosystem," said Jon Ylvisaker, Crosscut Partner. "As Crosscut doubles down on this new era of Frontier Tech investment, I'm excited to play a part building on the Firm's reputation as company builders and, most importantly, to invest in solutions improving the world for humanity. Our evolution requires new technologies that are essential for mankind and world order, namely clean and abundant energy, advanced manufacturing and resource extraction techniques on earth and in space, and next generation defense and security technologies. As the first and longest-enduring seed-stage venture firm in Los Angeles, Crosscut has paved a path to pursue this thesis and I'm confident it will uncover the next generation of visionary frontier tech entrepreneurs."

As a Founding Partner and Managing Director of Yield Capital Partners, a firm he founded in 2013, and as Founder and Portfolio Manager at Wolfacre Global Management, a Tiger Management hedge fund, Jon's investment experience includes startups and fully-scaled companies in sectors such as energy technologies and digital infrastructure, positioning him as a leader in fostering climate solutions.

"We're delighted to welcome Jon to the Crosscut team as we deepen our commitment to tackling some of the most pressing issues of our time," said Brian Garrett, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Crosscut Ventures. "Jon's extensive experience in climate and digital infrastructure investments, coupled with his impressive track record of bringing groundbreaking technologies to market, makes him the ideal partner to help lead our focus. His leadership will be instrumental as we support founders who are reimagining energy, sustainability, and the future of technology at scale. We couldn't be more excited to have him on board as we enter this new chapter for Crosscut."

This appointment is aligned with Crosscut's recent investment thesis evolution , as the firm targets frontier tech sectors including space, defense, resource extraction and the energy transition. Moving forward, Crosscut will exclusively focus its capital and company-building efforts on scalable solutions that address sustainability, security, and technological advancement on a global scale with a broader offering that includes financing solutions through growth and commercial scale. For more information, please .

About Crosscut Ventures

Crosscut Ventures, one of LA's longest-standing seed funds, invests in founders building solutions that provide humanity with a better future. Crosscut partners with founders focused on clean energy generation and power distribution, the commercialization of frontiers in space, the ocean, and the earth, decarbonization, and the upgrading of the U.S.'s defense systems. The firm is committed to using its 16+ years of experience, widespread connectivity, and proven playbooks to bring companies to commercial viability for the betterment of humanity.

