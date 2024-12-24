Jianpu Technology Inc. Extends Its Share Repurchase Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (OTCQB: AIJTY ), a leading open in China, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved an extension of its existing share repurchase program, which was originally set to expire in January 2025, for an additional 12 months, demonstrating the Company's continued

commitment to enhance

shareholder value.

On January 31, 2024, the Board approved the existing share repurchase program, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$3

million of its

American depositary shares ("ADSs") or Class A ordinary shares over a period of 12 months.

Under the

extended share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to US$3

million of its ADSs or Class A ordinary shares during the 24 months from January 31, 2024.

The Company plans to continue funding the repurchases under the

extended

share repurchase program

with its existing cash balance.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a leading open financial technology platform, under Rong360 brand, connecting users with an extensive spectrum of financial products and other products and services. By leveraging cutting-edge digital technology, the Company offers intelligent and comprehensive search and recommendation results in a seamless, efficient, and secure manner to meet the needs of its diverse audience. The Company also enables financial and non-financial partners to enhance their efficiency and competitiveness by offering digital intelligence as a service, including data- and analytical-based risk management, intelligent marketing, and other integrated solutions and services. As the Company expands into FinTech+ ecosystem and broadens its global footprint, it will continue to underscore its dedication to innovation and solidify its influence in the space of financial technology and digital transformation. For more information, please visit .



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborates with; trends, competition and regulatory policies relating to the industries the Company operates in; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jianpu Technology Inc.

(IR) Liting Lu, E-mail: [email protected]

(PR)

Amanda Hu, E-mail:

[email protected]

Tel: +86 (10) 6242 7068



SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.

