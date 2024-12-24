Trend Micro Named A Magic Quadrant Leader For Email Security Platforms

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 23 December 2024 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced its positioning as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms (ESP).'While technology continues to evolve, email remains the number one form of business communicationand a critical threat vector. Centralizing visibility and control as part of a fully integrated security architecture enables our customers to accelerate compliance and mitigate risk.'Trend's flagship ESP product, Trend Vision One Email and Collaboration Security, is seamlessly integrated as part of a comprehensive ASRM and XDR platform for correlated intelligence and enhanced cross-layer security delivered from a single source.According to Gartner, 'Leaders have a strong vision for the future of ESPs, balanced with the Ability to Execute on those visions. While Leaders may vary in product efficacy or functionality, their services offered are consumable by broad swathes of the email market and have strong commitments to customer success. Leaders are early to identify new attack trends and move quickly to fill gaps created by an evolving threat landscape, either by innovation or acquisition. Leaders excel with technical capabilities, infrastructure that supports progressive product strategies, and an emphasis on customer success.'Trend has always prioritized continuous customer feedback, starting early on in the development lifecycle, in order to drive innovation, generate new product ideas and align solutions with user expectations. Core capabilities of Trend's ESP include:Trend's sales strategy is built on deep industry expertise and extensive intelligence. This enables the company to anticipate and rapidly respond to market shifts.*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms, By Max Taggett , Nikul Patel , Franz Hinner , Deepak Mishra , 16 December 2024Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity #gartner #gartnermq

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.





