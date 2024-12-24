K-Culture Meme Coin Pepe Buldak Surpasses $2 Million In Presale

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Seoul, Korea, December 24th, 2024, Chainwire







Inspired by the popular Korean spicy chicken dish“Buldak,” Pepe Buldak ($BUL) introduces a unique concept that merges the global appeal of memes with elements of Korean culture. By leveraging the recognition of“Buldak” and combining it with the viral appeal of the“Pepe” meme coin, the project has drawn attention worldwide, raising over $2 million during its presale phase and gaining traction across Korea, Asia, and other regions.

Highlighting Korean Cuisine and Culture

While“Buldak” is widely associated with instant noodles, its origin as a traditional spicy chicken dish is less well known internationally. Pepe Buldak seeks to spotlight this culinary tradition through an innovative platform called“Open Franchise.” This decentralized franchise model aims to promote Korean dishes and cultural elements globally through a community-driven framework.

Innovative Features and Business Model

Pepe Buldak combines Web3 innovation with a real-world utility framework, incorporating features such as automatic staking, enhanced presale rewards, instant token claims, and a gamified experience through its“Shiba Gimbap NFT.” The“Open Franchise” model allows participants to establish franchise operations by staking $BUL tokens. This approach represents a novel integration of digital assets with offline businesses, positioning the project as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the meme coin sector.

To support its tokenomics, $BUL employs a deflationary model to create long-term value. Franchise operations require staking a minimum of 100 million tokens, which contributes to increased scarcity as the network expands. The project has also completed smart contract audits by Germany's SolidProof and the Netherlands' Coinsult, reinforcing its security and transparency.

Cultural Integration and Global Outreach

Pepe Buldak draws inspiration from widely recognized elements of Korean culture, such as K-pop, iconic TV dramas, and viral social media trends, to create engaging campaigns for international audiences. By blending these cultural references with its meme coin concept, the project highlights the global appeal of Korean culture and its potential to influence the Web3 ecosystem.







A Pioneering K-Meme Initiative

As the meme coin trend continues to grow in Korea, Pepe Buldak distinguishes itself with a decentralized model and cultural integration. With no significant K-Meme presence dominating the market, Pepe Buldak aims to position itself as a pioneering example of a Korean meme coin gaining global recognition.

About Pepe Buldak

Pepe Buldak is the newest project entering the K-meme phenomenon through the Web3 sector. As a result of the recent rise in the popularity of everything Korean, Pepe Buldak is quickly rising to fame. The team seeks to solve problems from traditional franchise businesses through its“Open Franchise” solution.

The presale is live on the project's website, and the $BUL token price steadily increases phase after phase. By the time the token goes live, the early investors will be able to collect their tokens by connecting wallets and clicking“claim.”

For $BUL, the total supply determined by the team is only 4.2 trillion tokens. Memecoin fans will notice that this number represents a small 1% of the originally issued Pepe tokens (420 trillion).

Token distribution will be as follows: 50% on DEX/CEX liquidity, 20% through mining, and 30% for community rewards over time. The Pepe Buldak team has zero token allocations. This feature may reduce the likelihood of dumping and allow for a more stable market for $BUL.

Anyone interested in Pepe Buldak can visit its official website for more information and to participate in the ongoing presale. The social media pages below provide the latest developments and news on Pepe Buldak.