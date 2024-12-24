Uruguay Hikes Interest Rate to 8.75% to Curb Inflation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's central has raised its benchmark interest rate to 8.75%, up from 8.50% in November. This 25 basis point increase aims to bring inflation in line with the target of 4.5% within two years.



The decision comes after careful analysis of economic indicators. Annual inflation in November stood at 5.03%, marking 18 months within the target range . However, core inflation rose for the second consecutive month, surpassing headline inflation.



Uruguay's grew by 4.1% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. Forecasts suggest an average annual growth of 3.4% for 2024. These figures indicate a robust economy facing inflationary pressures.



The rate hike reflects the central bank's commitment to price stability while supporting economic growth. It's the first rate change since April when the bank cut rates by 50 basis points.







Global economic conditions influenced the decision. Advanced economies are showing signs of slower growth, while core inflation remains persistent in many countries. The U.S. Federal Reserve has cut rates three times in a row, but future cuts may be slower.



The central bank believes its monetary policy is effective. The rate increase aims to keep inflation expectations anchored. In November, two-year inflation expectations fell to 5.83%, but December saw a slight increase to 5.89%.



This move highlights the delicate balance between growth and price stability. By raising rates, the bank seeks to prevent inflation from derailing the economy's progress while maintaining its growth trajectory.



Uruguay's economic story demonstrates careful navigation through global uncertainties. The central bank's proactive stance shows a commitment to maintaining economic stability as the country moves forward.



